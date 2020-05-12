Call of Duty: Warzone players are reporting howling wolves on Verdansk

Call of Duty: Warzone players have been reporting a strange audio easter egg in certain parts of the map: the howling of wolves. Check out the video one player captured below.

That is certainly a cacophony of wolf sounds, so it's definitely not just the unfortunate noise you hear when Riley the Dog bites the dust. There have been reports of the wolf sounds since at least mid-March (it's mentioned briefly in this Eurogamer piece ), so it's likely that the easter egg has been in Warzone since launch. But since so many players are only just noticing it (myself included, I thought I had a bit too much wine the other night), it seems like the sounds are spreading.

The unnerving sound of wolves howling has been heard at Dam, Quarry, and Prison, which are three of the four corners of the map (I myself heard it last night at Quarry). It's unclear what this means, if anything, but there are some theories knocking about.

Some players think it could be hinting at the impending arrival of zombies, although that's unlikely (click the link for more on Call of Duty: Warzone zombies ). Others think that it could be suggesting the arrival of a new area to the map - specifically, bunkers . The wolves certainly sound like they're inside concrete walls in the above video, right?

One of GR's keen-eyed Warzone players noticed that there are multiple areas of the map marked [CLASSIFIED] on the official Call of Duty: Warzone website . Four of those classified areas are in the vicinity of where the howls have been heard: the four corners of the map.

It certainly seems like something is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone, but as for what it is, we'll have to wait and see. Or hear.