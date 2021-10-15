Call of Duty Ricochet anti-cheat system might already be in danger

The new Call of Duty anti-cheat software appears to have leaked, granting cheat makers wishing to circumvent the program a notable advantage just a day after it was announced.
On Twitter, user AntiCheatPD, who attempts to gather information in an attempt to disrupt cheat makers, posted a link to a forum in which one user appears to have shared the drivers for the new Call of Duty Ricochet anti-cheat system. The leak has been corroborated by ModernWarzone, which claims that the information has spread beyond private groups and into public forums.
If the leak is legitimate, it'll give cheat makers a significant advantage in attempting to get around the new software, as they'll have a better idea of how the system works. That's likely to spell bad news for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone players, as well as Activision itself. While the leak definitely hasn't rendered the system obsolete - Ricochet is intended to evolve over time, and is only one of the multiple tools at the developers' disposal - it's an unfortunate headstart for those who don't want to play fair.
Ricochet, which Activision unveiled earlier this week, is a 'kernel-level' anti-cheat system, which means it requires access to a wider array of files to monitor for cheats. That level of access has made kernel-level anti-cheat a little unpopular, but Ricochet will only be active while Call of Duty is open, and it's worth noting that a number of major multiplayer titles, from Valorant to Fall Guys, employ similar software.
