Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update adds Cranked mode, new maps, a new operator, and new Spec Ops missions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 's first season of content updates is in full swing, and the latest update adds the new Cranked game mode, new maps, a new operator, and new Special Ops co-op missions. The latest Modern Warfare update goes live Wednesday, December 18 on all platforms.

Call of Duty fans familiar with Call of Duty: Ghost and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare will remember the "fast-paced, high octane Deathmatch" mode. You'll be thrown into timed matches with other players where you're tasked with spilling the most blood before the clock runs out.

The "season one refresh," as Infinity Ward is calling it, is also introducing remakes of two classic Call of Duty maps: Shipment and Vacant, both introduced in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. Shipment will be available in 6v6 and Gunfight modes, while Vacant will be 6v6-exclusive.

The new operator joining the Allegiance faction is called Nikto, "a former Russian FSB deep cover agent that has been reassigned to Spetsnaz in the Allegiance forces." You can unlock Nikto by purchasing the Nikto Operator Bundle, which includes the new operator, "a watch, weapon blueprints, and other personalization items."

The new spec ops missions are called Operation Strongbox, Classic Special Ops Disinform, and Classic Special Ops Bomb Squad. Earn double weapon XP from Special Ops content from December 20 at 10 AM PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT through December 23 at the same time.

The Gunfight map 'Docks' is being re-skinned for the holidays, soon to adorn wreaths and holiday lights not wholly befitting of the violent chaos and bloodshed sure to spread across the map. The Holideadly featured bundle includes a holiday-themed weapon charm, Operator skins, weapon blueprints, and more. Blood Stained is another featured bundle without the holiday charm.

Infinity Ward says to look out for further details on the new update when it releases on Wednesday, December 18.

