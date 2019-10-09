Call of Duty Mobile best guns: What are the top weapons in COD Mobile?

As always with things like this, the list of the Call of Duty Mobile best guns will be subjective depending on your style of play. There's plenty of weapons to choose from in Call of Duty Mobile, from assault rifles and SMGs to snipers and shotguns. Some will look very familiar if you've played other Call of Duty games, but there's also some knew ones there too. So what are the COD Mobile best guns?

AK47

Ol' reliable. Featured in pretty much every modern shooter ever, the AK47 in COD Mobile is unlocked at level 23, and it deals some serious damage per shot. You'll need to fire it in bursts in order to deal with the recoil, but when you've got the hang of it, it's the best assault rifle in the game.

AKS-74U

Another member of the AK family, the AKS-74U is a lethal submachine gun which isn't too shabby at range either. With a high rate of fire and excellent spraying capabilities, it's easily the best SMG.

M21 EBR

While it may be tempting to go for the next iteration of Modern Warfare 2's Intervention – the DL Q33 – the bolt-action sniper doesn't actually fare too well with mobile controls. Instead, go for the M21 EBR, which is semi-automatic so missed shots aren't so much of a death sentence and you can fire much quicker.

BK57

For another assault rifle choice, look towards the BK57. It deals much less damage than the AK47 but has a higher rate of fire and is easier to control, making it a safer option for less skilled players.

Striker

If you're looking for a shotgun, the Striker is the way forward as it's semi-automatic so you can fire a number of shots repeatedly. It will one-hit-kill players up close, and while it is a shotgun, you won't be disappointed by using it at range.