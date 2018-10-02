Forza Horizon 4 is available now! Here's where to buy it cheap

The game is available now, so you're probably looking for Forza Horizon 4 cheap deals, right? Because you need it, but want to save some money. Horizon 4 - set in a fictional version of Britain - is one of Microsoft's biggest Xbox One hitters for the end of 2018, and it's a damn good game, offering 100s of hours play if you tackle everything in single player and online. In terms of value for money, this is a good one to see you through the winter.

In our review of Forza Horizon 4 we awarded the game 4/5 stars, calling it a "challenging and all-encompassing online racer". Our reviewer praised the game for how beautiful it looks - and if you pick up Forza Horizon 4 cheap and pop it in your Xbox One X, it looks stunning - and for the range of races and options available. If you're a fan of the Forza series, you probably already bought one of the pre-order or special editions, but they're listed below anyway. You may still be able to pick one up, although they tend to get far rarer after release. If you're tempted to upgrade your console to play Horizon 4, here are the best Xbox One X deals available now. And if you're waiting for them, here are the best Black Friday game deals for 2018. However, here are the best prices on just the game:

Forza Horizon 4 console bundles

If you need a new Xbox One S or Xbox One X to dive into the latest Forza, there are a handful of options available.



US Bundles

Walmart has the lovely white Xbox One S bundled with the base game as well as a month-long Game Pass trial and a 14 day trial of Xbox Live Gold.

Get it at Walmart for $299.99

The Microsoft Store also has the white Xbox One S bundle, as well as a black Xbox One X Forza Horizon 4 bundle which comes with the game as well as Forza Motorsport 7, a 30-day trial for Game Pass and 14-day trial of Xbox Live Gold.

Get it at the Microsoft Store for $499.99

UK Bundles

GAME has a solid deal on a combo bundle that comes with an Xbox One X, Forza Horizon 4, as well as the last mainline Forza, Motorsport 7.

Get it at GAME for £449.99

Special editions

Horizon 4 is launching in three editions, which seems relatively restrained in the current climate. As with the pre-order bonuses, most of the additional content in the expanded editions comes in the form of extra cars, including their new garage expanding Car Pass, though the Ultimate edition also includes VIP access and some other assorted goodies.

Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition comes with the base game, the Formula Drift Car Pack, and the Car Pass, which doles out 42 new cars two at a time over the course of 21 weeks.

Deluxe Edition US (digital only): $79.99 from Amazon

Deluxe Edition UK (digital only): £64.99 from Amazon



Ultimate Edition

The Ultimate Edition has everything from the Deluxe offering plus the Day One Car Pack (including the 2012 Dodge Challenger R/T, 2014 Ford Fiesta ST, and 2013 Mercedes-Benz A45 AMG), VIP access, two forthcoming DLC expansions, and the ability to play early, on September 28th.

Ultimate Edition US: $99.99 from Amazon

Ultimate Edition UK: £79.99 from Amazon