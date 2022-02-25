Brad Pitt appears in viral stealth teaser trailer for new movie Bullet Train

Brad Pitt's upcoming action thriller Bullet Train has a new stealth teaser – and it looks like a full trailer is coming on March 2.

The teaser appears to be a commercial for Nippon Speed Line, a bullet train service in Japan. "Imagine a new way to travel," says Pitt's voiceover, against a montage of images of cherry blossom, sunsets, and beautiful scenery. "Tranquil, comfortable, fast. Travel doesn't have to be hectic. Join us for a truly unforgettable experience. NSL: get on board March 2."

We suddenly see Pitt seated on the train, looking a little worse for wear. "You put peace out in the world, you get peace back," he says.

Based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka (the English translation is titled Bullet Train), the story follows a group of assassins on board a high-speed Tokyo train who discover that their assignments are all interconnected. We're betting there's not going to be much peace being put out into the world, then.

Bullet Train's ensemble cast also includes Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Logan Lerman, Joey King, Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Masi Oka, Sandra Bullock, and Bad Bunny.

The movie is directed by David Leitch, whose previous offerings include Charlize Theron-led action-thriller Atomic Blonde , Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw .