Bugs Bunny bouncing back to the big screen

Bugs Bunny is to burrow back into cinemas with a new live-action/CGI movie hybrid.



The foot-thumping, carrot-chomping wise-cracker is set to be given a post-millennial update courtesy of Warner Bros., who are giving the Looney Toons brand a modern make-over.



The studio are currently creating a new 'toon series for Cartoon Network as well as a collection of 3D shorts that will be shown in cinemas.



Deadline report that Bugs, who this year celebrates his 70th birthday, will be receiving the big screen treatment courtesy of Elf screenwriter David Berenbaum.



Bugs is just the latest in a string of classic, beloved ‘toons being converted into CGI at present, with Yogi Bear and The Smurfs both getting a lick of paint and new big screen adventures.



For old time’s sake…

Bugs last appeared on the big screen in 2003’s Looney Tunes: Back In Action …



