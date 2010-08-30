Bruce Willis Expendables 2 super villain?

Bruce Willis made a sly, blink-and-you’ll-miss-him cameo in Sylvester Stallone’s meaty The Expendables . But if Sly gets his way, Willis will have a much jucier role in the action flick’s sequel.



Reported via – where else? – Stallone’s own Twitter account, news comes that Stallone is already planning a sequel to The Expendables after his action star team-up went to number one at the US box office.



He Tweeted:



Had dinner with Bruce Willis last night. I want him in EXPENDABLES II as a super villain. What do you think?



A joke on Stallone’s part, or serious potential for a kick-ass follow-up? We’re not sure Sly would be so mean as to make something like this up, so here’s hoping he can wrestle Willis into his sequel.



Of course, if he were able to court a certain Governator into an all-out big screen comeback (that doesn't last just two minutes), that would be the real coup…