Born in Darkness Destiny 2 Beyond Light guide - how to complete it and unlock Duskfield and Coldsnap grenades

After beating the campaign, the endgame of Europa reveals itself to you and the Born in Darkness Destiny 2 questline can be grabbed from Doctor Elisabeth “Elsie” Bray, also known as the Exo Stranger. This will unlock the Duskfield and Coldsnap grenades and, if you haven't got it already, get the Salvation’s Grip Exotic Grenade Launcher first as it can can help throughout the quest. (Follow our Destiny 2 Beyond Light Entropic Shard guide to get that sorted.)

Born in Darkness part 1

Collect 50 Energized Ether from by defeating Fallen on Europa, and get 10 Stasis melee final blows on any combatant on Europa

Complete any 3 Strikes with Stasis equipped, and defeat 60 combatants with Stasis in playlist Strikes

Defeat Weniks, Salvation Elite's Platoon in Eternity

Complete the Bunker E15 Lost Sector and speak with the Exo Stranger

Step One: Collect 50 Energized Ether by defeating Fallen on Europa, and get 10 Stasis melee final blows on any combatant on Europa.

Cadmus Ridge and Bunker E15 Lost Sector in Eventide Ruins are your best options. Eliksni are the only foes you’ll fight in the Lost Sector so you could run it a few times and Stasis final blows are easy if you prime enemies with a primary weapon first.

Step Two: Complete any 3 Strikes with Stasis equipped, and defeat 60 combatants with Stasis in playlist Strikes.

You can defeat the 60 combatants before the second strike is finished so don’t sweat it here. Pick up bounties from Zavala in the Tower to multitask Vanguard rep and the Commander’s Powerful Engram. If the elemental singe matches Stasis, the three strikes will also award you a Vanguard Pinnacle drop.

Step Three: Defeat Weniks, Salvation Elite's Platoon in Eternity

Now you’ll defeat Weniks, Salvation Elite's Platoon in Eternity. There isn’t much here, just make a path through Bray Exoscience until you see a giant Darkness shard in Eternity. Slaughter the Fallen in your path and proceed to the next step.

Step Four: Complete the Bunker E15 Lost Sector and speak with the Exo Stranger

The final step is to complete the Bunker E15 Lost Sector and speak with the Exo Stranger. BayTech Security Frames are held captive by Vex, free them and fight back. When you reach the boss room, decimate everything you see and the door leading to Elsie Bray is in the back of the room behind the chest. After extensive dialogue, she’ll teleport out of the Lost Sector and ask you to meet with her in Beyond. Speak with her there and she’ll give you the Aspect of Control quest and Born in Darkness: Part 2.

Born in Darkness: Part 2

Collect 50 Energized radiolarian fluid by defeating Vex on Europa, and get 20 Stasis Shatter final blows by shattering frozen combatants and Stasis crystals on Europa Complete any 3 playlist activities with Stasis equipped, and in playlist activities, affect 60 combatants with Stasis Defeat Meliks, Salvation Elite's Platoon in Riis-Reborn Approach Complete the Perdition Lost Sector Speak with the Exo Stranger

Step One: Collect 50 Energized radiolarian fluid by defeating Vex on Europa, and get 20 Stasis Shatter final blows by shattering frozen combatants and Stasis crystals on Europa

The Perdition Lost Sector in Cadmus Ridge and the Glassway strike are the easiest ways to complete this step. Aim for the juice box, spam your abilities and you’re on your way. Behemoth Titans can use Cryoclasm and Revenant Hunters can use Shatterdive to shatter frozen targets while Shadebinder Warlocks need to levy their instant freeze melees when you don’t have your super.

Step Two: Complete any 3 playlist activities with Stasis equipped, and in playlist activities, affect 60 combatants with Stasis

Strikes are going to be the fastest route here so do exactly what you did in Born in Darkness: Part 1. Incorporate the shatter damage techniques you mastered in the previous step.

Step Three: Defeat Meliks, Salvation Elite's Platoon in Riis-Reborn Approach

The moment you see Meliks, who spawns behind the big Darkness shard, pop your super and kill him. If his platoon doesn’t despawn, clean them up, and you’re almost done.

Step Four: Complete the Perdition Lost Sector and speak with the Exo Stranger.

Bring void weapons to work the Vex Minotaur shields and do what Guardians do best. You don’t have to clear the adds after defeating the boss but after it’s dead, take the doorway at the top of the staircase on the right. Dr. Bray will be waiting for you, after a skeleton key, more dialogue, and trip to Beyond she’ll give you the Duskfield Grenade. Equip it for Born in Darkness: Part 3 to get used to it.

Born in Darkness: Part 3

Defeat 30 Vex for their Darkness Energy, defeat 30 Fallen for their Darkness Energy, and on Europa, affect 20 combatants with Stasis

Complete 3 Gambit matches with Stasis equipped, and in Gambit, affect 60 combatants with Stasis

Defeat Teraks, Salvation Elite Platoon in Eternity

Complete the Concealed Void Lost Sector and speak with the Exo Stranger

Step One: Defeat 30 Vex for their Darkness Energy, defeat 30 Fallen for their Darkness Energy, and on Europa, affect 20 combatants with Stasis

Now you’ll need to defeat 30 Vex for their Darkness Energy, defeat 30 Fallen for their Darkness Energy, and on Europa, affect 20 combatants with Stasis. Cadmus Ridge has the best of both worlds. Plenty of Fallen populate the area and you can get lucky with a Vex public event, make it heroic and double dip to advance this step.

Step Two: Complete 3 Gambit matches with Stasis equipped, and in Gambit, affect 60 combatants with Stasis

Next,complete 3 Gambit matches with Stasis equipped, and in Gambit, affect 60 combatants with Stasis. The new Gambit system makes this portion of the quest a sinch. Just focus on clearing the enemies from each zone and save your super for large groups. Your ability kills count as well so you can easily rack up Stasis final blows. This step can also reward Pinnacle gear if you haven’t yet completed 3 weekly matches.

Step Three: Defeat Teraks, Salvation Elite Platoon in Eternity

Defeat Teraks, Salvation Elite Platoon in Eternity. Run through Bray Exoscience and Eternity because you’re heading to the back of this space. Clap Teraks with your super and shatter damage to make quick work of his platoon.

Step Four: Complete the Concealed Void Lost Sector and speak with the Exo Stranger

Lastly, complete the Concealed Void Lost Sector and speak with the Exo Stranger. Data walls prevent you from speed running the Lost Sector so bring arc weapons to make quick work of energy shields. Elsie and Ana Bray are in the room behind the boss so kill it and the subsequent adds to third-party this family reunion. When the awkwardness wears off, speak to the Exo Stranger in Beyond to claim your Coldsnap Grenade. Congratulations, you’ve completed the Born in Darkness campaign and unlocked two amazing grenades.