Borderlands 3 Spooky Surprise gives out Halloween masks for each Vault Hunter

The last hurrah of the Borderlands 3 anniversary celebration is a Spooky Surprise, and all you need to do to get it is put in a new Borderlands 3 Shift code before it expires. While the last four weeks of the Anniversary Celebration changed parts of the game, making bosses drop more of their legendary loot or increasing the amount of eridium you could find, the Spooky Surprise is quite a bit simpler: it's four Halloween mask heads, one for each character.

Here's the code you need to enter before November 5 at midnight PST to unlock the new heads: K9W3T-BJZ59-B9SHB-6B3JT-T9CFF

And here's a better look at all the new heads. First, some kind of punk Frankestein's monster for Fl4k on the left and a skeletal Balla from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas for Amara on right. Gearbox might not have used that exact description for Amara's maks.

(Image credit: Gearbox)

The next two are a sexy fursuit head for Zane (you will never convince me that's not what it is) on the left and a creepy clown with terrible dental hygiene for Moze on the right. Moze's head is easily the most upsetting of the whole bunch.

(Image credit: Gearbox)

Remember to punch in that code before it expires to unlock the masks permanently - they're sure to be popular picks for the player community going forward. Let them remind you of better, spookier days as we plunge neck-deep into the chill of winter. Unless you're in the southern hemisphere, in which case you can wear it out to the beach (virtually).