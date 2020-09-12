Borderlands 3 PS5 and Xbox Series X versions announced, and existing Vault Hunters can upgrade for free

The future of Borderlands 3 has been unveiled by developer Gearbox at today's PAX Online panel, and it includes a next-gen port of the looter shooter for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

It's unclear when the game will land on the new consoles, but Gearbox has confirmed that existing Borderlands 3 players will be able to transfer their saves over to the enhanced PS5 and Xbox Series X versions at no extra cost.

The next-gen enhancements for Borderlands 3 include a 60 fps framerate, 4K resolutions, and four-player split-screen. Gearbox also revealed that vertical split-screen for local two-player co-op is being added as a free update to all versions of the game.

In addition, the panel announced that all the new Vault Hunters will be getting an extra skill tree for players to experiment with in the future, showcasing FL4K's new Trapper skill tree (which gives the hunter a new pet in the form of a Hyperion Loaderbot) at the digital event as an example.

This skill tree update is part of Gearbox's plans for future content beyond Borderlands 3's year one season pass, which recently closed out with the launch of Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck expansion earlier this month. Players can also expect a new game mode and more DLC as part of the game's upcoming roadmap.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are both scheduled to launch this Holiday 2020, so you can expect Borderlands 3 to become available on those systems sometime after that.

