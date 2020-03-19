Bloodshot released digitally just days after reaching cinemas

The Vin Diesel-starring Bloodshot has become the latest movie to become available to home audiences earlier than planned due to the spread of coronavirus. The superhero movie, based on the comic of the same name, only arrived in cinemas March 13, and will be made available digitally March 24 on Google Play, iTunes, and various other retailers.

The Hollywood Reporter shared a statement from Sony Pictures Chairman Tom Rothman reading: “This is a unique and exceedingly rare circumstance where theatres have been required to close nationwide for the greater good and Bloodshot is abruptly unavailable in any medium. Audiences will now have the chance to own Bloodshot right away and see it at home where we are all spending more time.”

With cinemas across the world closing in a bid to curb the spread of Coronavirus, the box office has all but disappeared. However, Rothman showed faith that “movie theatres will bounce back strongly, and we’ll be here to support them.”

Bloodshot follows a marine who’s brought back to life after being killed in action, only to be used as a government weapon. Diesel plays the eponymous hero, otherwise known as Ray Garrison, while the cast also includes Eiza González, Sam Heughan, and Guy Pearce.

Sony has followed the lead of various other studios in making their latest movie available months earlier than expected. Universal Pictures previously announced that The Invisible Man, The Hunt, Emma, and the forthcoming Trolls: World Tour will all be available to rent in place of a theatrical run. Frozen II was released early on Disney Plus, while Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been made available to buy early. Birds of Prey will also become available on March 24. Looks like the dream of a home cinema is coming true.