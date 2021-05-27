Black Widow actor O-T Fagbenle reveals more about his mysterious character

Black Widow actor O-T Fagbenle has talked more about his mysterious character.

"I play this character called Mason," he told The Playlist. "It's really cool, actually, because you know you get those characters, like in James Bond you've got Q, and in Batman, I guess, you've got Alfred, and in some ways, I think Mason is that person who helps facilitate Black Widow's missions with all the cool shit that she needs."

He continued: "But very much unlike Q and Alfred, there's a kind of energy between them that you pick up. Like, 'Is it all business, or is it not?' So there's something enjoyable about that; that kind of dynamic between the two characters. I hesitate to say that he's a little fun. It's quite a fun character, although you might get a sense he's got a dark side. But yeah, I can't say too much."

The big question hanging over the Black Widow solo movie is who exactly the villainous Taskmaster is underneath the mask. Speculation has pointed to Rachel Weisz's Melina – and Fagbenle's Mason.

The actor didn't give anything away about the future of his character, but did indicate that there's a chance Mason could return: "Well, I don’t know how much I can say about it, but I would say there's probably space for this character to grow."

Black Widow is finally arriving to theaters and Disney Plus this July 9 after a series of pandemic-induced delays. It will be Scarlett Johansson's first solo outing as her MCU character Natasha Romanoff, and co-stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, and Stranger Things' David Harbour as Alexei, AKA Red Guardian.

Until then, check out how to watch Marvel movies in order to get up to speed on the MCU – and check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4.