Black Panther 2 set video seems to include a memorial for T'Challa

A Black Panther 2 set video apparently includes a memorial for T'Challa – suggesting the character has died.

In the video, which you can see below, there seems to be some writing adorning the pillars of the Wakandan set. Screen Rant did the work of translating the words, using a key from the MCU book The Wakanda Files. According to them, the inscription reads:

REST IN POWER

KING T'CHALLA

OUR HERO

(I)T WAS AN HONOR

(WAKA)NDA FOREVER

BREAKING: The first behind the scenes look at BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER has surfaced online! 🐾The video gives us a close look at one of the films sets, as it's being constructed. via: coolfreetv (Instagram)pic.twitter.com/rBODgwbmobJuly 27, 2021

Chadwick Boseman died last year, and Marvel has been clear that his role of T'Challa won't be recast. The inclusion of a memorial suggests that the MCU will be honoring the memory of both T'Challa and Boseman in the sequel.

Not much is known about the film, officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Angela Bassett, who plays Queen Ramonda, recently talked about making the sequel without Boseman: "Of course, with our dear king going on to glory, a lot of things had to be shifted and changed, so thankfully, [writer/director] Ryan [Coogler] and [writer] Joe Robert Cole, they're just such masterful storytellers that they've found a way into this world and hopefully it will be satisfying, I think, for the fans and it will be honorable of our Chad. We love our king."

I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel recently joined the cast, though her role is being kept under wraps. The rest of the cast includes Letitia Wright as Shuri, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Daniel Kaluuya as W'Kabi, and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross. Coogler returns to direct, and is also working on a Wakanda Disney Plus series. Okoye is getting her own spinoff, too, which will be an origin story.

Freeman recently talked about the sequel's plot: "Some of it was really – some of it's very odd, and I think [Coogler] could see by the reaction on my face some of the things he was saying… He kept sort of stopping, and going... He kept on saying, 'Stay with me, but this is going to work.'"

Black Panther 2 is due to release July 8, 2022. Until then, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4 to see everything else the MCU has in store for us.