Black Friday 4K monitor deals: experience Ultra HD for less this year

Black Friday 4K monitor deals are becoming more and more commonplace now that the format has been adopted by the best gaming PCs en masse as well as the consoles, so if you're looking for the best 4K monitors for gaming, best Xbox Series X monitor or best PS5 monitor this year, then you're sure to have a decent chance of finding one for a reduced price on the day.

It wasn't too long ago that Ultra HD gaming and productivity monitors would cost the Earth, and while they are still pricier than their Full HD counterparts, generally, the prices have plummeted tremendously compared to what the situation was like only a few short years ago; especially when they're on sale.

If you're interested in more options regarding the possible discounts on stellar displays, then keep an eye on our roundup Black Friday gaming monitor deals for a more generalized bird's eye view of what to expect on the day.

When will the Black Friday 4K monitor deals start? Black Friday is slated for November 26, this year, but that doesn't necessarily mean that the Black Friday 4K monitor deals will start then, as we've seen online retailers rolling them out earlier and earlier over the past few years, especially from the likes of Amazon, Dell, and Best Buy. It's far more likely that 4K monitors will go on sale as early as Monday or Tuesday of that week, and will conclude on Cyber Monday. However, the deepest deals are all but definitely going to happen on the Friday itself.

Black Friday 4K monitor deals: what to expect on the day The Black Friday 4K monitor deals, at least when looking back at last year, were much more concerned with productivity panels as opposed to gaming displays. Taking Dell as a frame of reference, its P2721Q monitor was selling for $464.99 down from $660 - for a total saving of $155. It's a similar story with the UltraSharp 43 4K ultrawide, which was reduced to $789.99 from its original $1,050 and came with a free $100 gift card on top. That's not to say that gaming monitors were completely neglected, however, at Best Buy last year, the Samsung UJ59 LED 4K FreeSync monitor was down to $269.99 (knocked down from $369.99) for a full $100 saving. Dell, Amazon, and Best Buy are definitely the three biggest retailers to keep a close watch on.

Our number one pick is the Asus XG27UQ, for its 144Hz refresh rate, IPS panel, 1ms response time, and its Ultra HD display, of course. Keep in mind, that it's a pretty expensive choice, but if you've got the kind of power needed to unlock what it can do, then it's absolutely worth looking out for on Black Friday.

