Black Dynamite needs you!

Black Dynamite is released in the UK today, although those living outside London may have difficulty seeing the Blaxploitation spoof, which comes with a 4-Star Total Film recommendation .

In response to the overwhelming support for the film across the UK, a Facebook campaign has been launched to allow fans to demand that Black Dynamite play in their local cinema.

The film follows the titular ex-CIA agent, kung-fu master and all around ladies man Black Dynamite (Michael Jai White, who also co-wrote the movie) as he embarks on a quest to avenge his brother's death at the hands of 'The Man'.

For those unfamiliar with the genre, Michael Jai White was happy to give us a helping hand with his guide to Blaxplotiation .

