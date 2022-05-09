The silent Doctor Strange 2 cameo, explained

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is packed with cameos, introducing us to new versions of familiar faces, complete newcomers, and even some surprise A-List appearances.

Sam Raimi's movie takes us on an adventure through the multiverse thanks to the powers of America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), who can hop dimensions. Thanks to her, we're treated to those exciting cameos... but to say anything else here would spoil the fun.

So, consider this your major spoiler warning! If you haven't seen Doctor Strange 2 just yet, bookmark this page and come back later!

If you have caught up on the sorcerer's sequel, then scroll on for the lowdown on that silent cameo...

Who is that silent hero in Doctor Strange 2?

Okay, so you've seen Doctor Strange 2, which means you've seen Inhumans star Anson Mount reprising his role as Black Bolt, a superhero whose voice is so destructive that he chooses not to speak and cause harm to all those around him.

In both the comics and the ABC TV show, which aired for one season in 2017, Black Bolt is an Inhuman – think mutants, but instead of being born with powers, they have to go through something known as the Terrigen Mist to gain their powers. There was an Inhumans TV show, featuring Black Bolt as a key character, though the reviews were not great and the series – which was originally envisioned as a movie – was not renewed. The Inhumans also appeared in the series Agents of Shield, but no one's sure if Agents of Shield is canon.

In the Inhumans TV show, Black Bolt has subjected himself to intense mental training to prevent himself from uttering a sound, even in his sleep. He typically communicates using sign language or a spokesperson. The version seen in Doctor Strange 2 is a variant of Black Bolt, who wears a more comic-book accurate costume compared to his TV counterpart.

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Black Bolt first appeared in Fantastic Four #45, back in December 1965. A genetically altered superhuman, he is the reclusive ruler of Attilan, home of the Inhumans. He is also able to fly in some issues, can manipulate particles, and has limited telepathic abilities.

Considering the Inhumans TV show was watched by few, and is often derided for its poor quality, it's surprising to see Mount's Black Bolt in Doctor Strange 2. Unfortunately, though, we don't get to spend much time with the hero.

What's Black Bolt's role in the Illuminati?

(Image credit: ABC)

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Bolt is introduced as one of the members of the Illuminati, a group of heroes based on Earth-838, who monitor what goes on throughout the multiverse. The team is led by a version of Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), and is made up by the likes of Reed Richards (John Krasinski), Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), and Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell).

Having been found in their universe, our Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is brought in front of them, and informed that Professor X instructed Black Bolt to kill their Doctor Strange after he became consumed by dark magic thanks to the Darkhold, and proved to be a threat to all reality. Given their experiences with Other Stephen, the Illuminati explain that they don't trust any Stephens, but the conversation is cut short when Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) breaks into the facility and the Illuminati are forced to stand against her.

Unfortunately for Black Bolt, he's the first of them to face her, and when Wanda removes his mouth, his fatal shriek reverberates back inside his own head and he is killed. Ouch.

Want more on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Then check out our guides to: