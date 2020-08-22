Black Adam: Everything we learned from Dwayne Johnson’s DC FanDome panel

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has finally been able to share his decade-long passion project with the world thanks to DC FanDome, and Black Adam is well on his way.

The wrestler-turned-movie star was confirmed to be starring in the DC movie all the way back in 2014, and now – a whole 6 years later – he's shared their vision for the anti-hero at the first DC FanDome event. Alongside answering fan questions, Johnson revealed a concept art-filled origin teaser and special guest Noah Centineo (aka Atom Smasher) dropped by via video chat. Johnson also threw down the gauntlet for Wonder Woman, Batman and the Justice League: “The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change," he warned.

Don't fear if you missed it! Here is everything we learned from the Black Adam panel at DC Fandome.

Black Adam has his “own sense of Black Adam justice”

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

When asked what drew him most to Black Adam above other DC heroes, Johnson stressed that the character doesn't show the restraint other powerful heroes and villains do. “This idea that you can take all of Black Adams powers and he does not practice restraint... that makes for a really powerful combination. One that is explosive, dangerous, and really likeable in my opinion.”

“As we all know, there are many variations of Black Adam," he continued. "What I can promise you is the Black Adam in my heart is the right one to root our story in, this origin story." The origin of the DC anti-hero explores his history of slavery, and Johnson said that this definitely informs how he delivers justice: "He has his own sense of Black Adam justice."

"He is a ruthless keeper of justice, the judge, the jury, and the executioner. He will always do everything he can to protect his people, and more so his family.”

Noah Centineo on gearing up to play Atom Smasher in Black Adam

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix darling Noah Centineo is joining the DCEU as Atom Smasher, a hero with the ability to control his own molecular structure, and one you might recognise from The CW’s The Flash played briefly by Adam Copeland.

Centineo dropped by the panel via video chat to talk to Johnson about how he is preparing for the role. "I feel like he really has something to prove, especially with his lineage," he said of the character. Born Albert Rothstein, Atom Smasher is the god-son of the original Atom, so there's a lot to live up to.

He added: "What I love is that he goes through this transformation throughout the film, he’s not expecting to be a superhero so it’s this journey that he goes on and seeing what that means.”

The Justice Society of America and some new faces in Black Adam

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Johnson has confirmed the arrival of the Justice Society of America (JSA) to the DCEU, and three new super-powered characters to get excited about.

The JSA was the Justice League of their day in the 1940s, a true Golden Age team. Confirmed at the panel to make their live-action debut are Hawkman, Cyclone, and Doctor Fate – get your ballots in now for casting ideas. Take a look at their motion-comic introduction below.

Concept trailer for #BlackAdam from #DCFanDome confirms who’ll be in the #JSA pic.twitter.com/YUeqmOYMRWAugust 22, 2020

DC FanDome hasn't let us down so far, with a new trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League, some behind-the-scenes Suicide Squad footage, and news about the multiverse all gearing us up for the next phase of the DCEU. For more be sure to check out the DC FanDome schedule.