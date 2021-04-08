Black Adam cast expands as Dwayne Johnson confirms production details

It’s been a good week so far for the long-awaited Black Adam movie. To go along with the casting of Tony Award nominee James Cusati-Moyer in a mysterious role, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed filming begins next week.

It's a momentous moment: Johnson was cast in the role way back in 2014 and was originally slated to appear in the first Shazam! movie before a spin-off announced. Since then, there have been eight DCEU films that have made their debut. It's fair to say, Johnson has been waiting a long while for this.

For those who have continued to hold out hope, they can finally exhale. Johnson's Instagram account has been a wealth of news. Just last month, he shared the first page of the Black Adam script. Now, he has confirmed Black Adam will begin production next week in a post displaying how ripped he has gotten to play the larger-than-life role.

A post shared by therock (@therock) A photo posted by on

It's a swoll party for DCEU stars. Johnson hasn't been the only one putting work in at the gym for his role. Aldis Hodge, who will be playing Hawkman in the Black Adam movie, recently shared a shirtless photo revealing that he's been in the gym too. Then there is To All The Boys I Loved Before star Noah Centineo, who has also packed on muscle to play Atom Smasher.

Pierce Bronson, who was recently cast to play Doctor Fate, hasn't shared any swoll progress photos, but that doesn't mean there isn't a chance they might surface.

Jean Collet-Serra will direct Black Adam with a script written by Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, and Adam Sztykiel. The movie also stars Sarah Shahi, Marwin Kenzari, and Quintessa Swindell. Deadline reports that James Cusati-Moyer has also joined proceedings, though his role remains unknown.

Johnson and crew are expected to make their DCEU debuts when Black Adam hits theaters on July 29, 2022. In the meantime, it wouldn't hurt to start getting prepared, and you can do so by watching DC movies in order.