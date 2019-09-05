Harley Quinn takes aim at It: Chapter 2 and Suicide Squad in first Birds of Prey trailer

DC fans, prepare yourselves: you’ll soon be able to watch the first Birds of Prey trailer. That is, however, as long as you purchase a ticket to see It: Chapter 2 in theatres and cinemas.

Yep, Warner Bros. isn’t releasing the trailer for Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn, to give the movie its full title) online, so it’s a trip to see the cinema or bust. For now, you’ll have to make do with our description of the lightning-quick teaser, which includes an unlikely clown crossover…

The Birds of Prey trailer opens up with several red balloons – the calling card of Pennywise the Clown – floating past logos for both Warner Bros. and DC. Then, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn appears on screen and wildly swings her hammer, popping the balloons in the process. “I’m so f***ing over clowns,” she says to the camera. Ha, the former Joker-lover said she’s over clowns – before a showing of It: Chapter 2! Get it?

Now that Pennywise and Joker have been verbally dispatched, the teaser quickly cuts between shots of Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) on her motorbike, Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Huntress firing a crossbow, and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) kicking ass. We also get a first look at Ewan McGregor’s Black Mask, sans mask. He’s looking very, very pumped in what looks to be a colourful nightclub. Later in the trailer, Quinn is also on the nightclub stage, throwing a mallet straight into a masked goon’s face. Ouch.

The Birds of Prey trailer ends with a series of rapid scenes featuring the main cast fighting off some goons. Harley Quinn then gives a cheeky wink to camera. The trailer may only be 40 seconds long but it will surely sell people on the tone, colour, and playfulness alone. This is Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad turned all the way up to 11.

Just to confirm (and as revealed by Digital Spy), the Birds of Prey trailer is unlikely to be released officially elsewhere. Think Warner Bros. is bluffing? The Tenet trailer suffered a similar fate, having been attached to Hobbs and Shaw, and is still not available anywhere. It’s another incentive to buy a ticket, sure, but it’s an added bonus for those who were already going to It: Chapter 2 on release night.

