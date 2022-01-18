How to buy the biggest garage in GTA Online

Owning the biggest garage in GTA Online is essential if you've amassed a large fleet of vehicles over the years, as you'll need somewhere to keep them all securely. Whether you've been avidly buying up the GTA Online new cars as they've released, or winning fresh rides via the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel spins and LS Car Meet races, there are a huge number of motors available in GTA Online and storage for your collection comes at a premium. So, if you want to maximise your parking situation then we've got the lowdown on which is the biggest garage in GTA Online, and how you can own it.

The biggest garage in GTA Online

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The biggest garage in GTA Online by far is the Office Garage, where you can purchase three garage floors that each hold 20 vehicles to give you a total capacity of 60! No other location can come close to this, but if you're interested in the maximum vehicle storage available at other properties then here's a round up of the other big players:

Office Garage - 60 vehicles

Nightclub - 31 vehicles

Arena Workshop - 30 vehicles (27 personal + 3 large)

(27 personal + 3 large) Agency - 20 vehicles

Facility - 12 vehicles (7 personal + 5 weaponized)

(7 personal + 5 weaponized) Arcade - 10 vehicles

Auto Shop - 10 vehicles

Casino Penthouse - 10 vehicles

High-end Apartment - 10 vehicles

MC Clubhouse - 10 vehicles (motorcycles only)

There are also some smaller garage properties available, but that's not what you've come here for so we'll disregard those.

How to buy an Office Garage in GTA Online

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

So now you know that an Office Garage is the biggest garage in GTA Online, you'll naturally want to add one to your property portfolio for maximum vehicle storage, but it's not immediately obvious how to do this. To purchase an Office Garage in GTA Online, open the web browser and head to the Dynasty8 Executive Realty site. You'll no doubt own an Office already, but if not then purchase one of those first, then hover the pointer over your property and a garage icon will pop out of the side. Clicking this will then allow you to add up to three Office Garages to your property, each of which can store 20 vehicles, at a respective cost of $1,150,000, $855,000, and $745,000 per garage.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Once you've purchased an Office Garage, you can simply drive a vehicle up to the marker outside to store it in your new facility. The layout inside can feel a little confusing at first, as each of the three garages are divided into three levels, which you need to access via the internal stairs once you're inside the relevant Office Garage floor. They are divided up as follows:

1st Garage Floor ($1,150,000) Level 1A - 6 vehicles Level 1B - 7 vehicles Level 1C - 7 vehicles

2nd Garage Floor ($855,000) Level 2A - 6 vehicles Level 2B - 7 vehicles Level 2C - 7 vehicles

3rd Garage Floor ($745,000) Level 3A - 6 vehicles Level 3B - 7 vehicles Level 3C - 7 vehicles



The marker near the elevator can be interacted with to access the vehicle management menu, to quickly move your cars between parking spots. You can also use the elevator to travel between your Office Garage floors, access your office, or exit to ground or roof level. To retrieve a vehicle, simply hop inside then hit the accelerator to deliver it to the street via the lift.

