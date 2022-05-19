Best Steam Deck dock: top options ahead of the official model's release

With Valve's official model yet to be released, we're bringing you the best steam deck dock options on the market that are available. Because the Steam Deck has its own Steam OS, digital library client, and full browser mode, being hooked up to a big screen can give you the full gaming PC experience at a competitive price, with functionality rivaling that of budget builds.

Based on the company's schematics, the Steam Deck dock will feature all the connectivity options that you're likely to need with the handheld PC. This includes a single DisplayPort and HDMI out, as well as USB-C (which requires a minimum of 45W PD) for charging/power, 3x USB A, and LAN. With this design in mind, we've carefully selected the best Steam Deck dock models available now - based on Steam's vision for its system, value for money, and the overall feature set.

Keep in mind that you will need a USB C docking station and not a USB C hub, as the latter does not provide power delivery of any kind. What this means is that you will be unable to charge/keep your Steam Deck powered up while in use. USB C docking stations are a little more expensive than your average USB C hub, but that extra expense is worth it to keep your portable PC on the go.

Best Steam Deck dock in 2022

1. Wavlink 13 in 1 Multiport The best overall Steam Deck dock Specifications Video output: 2x HDMI; DisplayPort Ports: 1x USB 2.0; 2x USB 3.0; SD; MicroSD; 3.5mm jack Power delivery: 87W Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Newegg Reasons to buy + DisplayPort and HDMI support + 87W power delivery + All contemporary ports included Reasons to avoid - HDMI is limited to 4K30

The biggest advantage of the Wavlink 13 in 1 Multiport USB C docking station over some others in our roundup is the inclusion of DisplayPort as well as HDMI. The former means that you can output at a maximum of 4K60, but also means that you will have far greater compatibility with monitors featuring a sharper picture quality. DisplayPort may play better with some gaming monitors in general as even an older form of the input can provide noticeable improvements over the likes of HDMI connections thanks to a far higher data bit rate.

This model also features 4x USB 3.0 ports for high-speed connections of your peripherals and any data drives that you may have to hand. Priced at $64.99 / £59.99, the Wavlink 13 in 1 Multiport is one of the more affordable options on the market and offers everything that you could need out of a Steam Deck dock ahead of the official release date.

2. UGreen USB-C Multiport Adapter The best budget Steam Deck dock Specifications Video out: HDMI Ports: Ethernet, MicroSD, SD, 3.5mm, VGA, USB-A, USB-C Power delivered: 100W Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Small form factor + 100W power delivery + Supports Gigabit Ethernet Reasons to avoid - No DisplayPort

Priced at $49.99 / £52.99, the UGreen USB C docking station features all the essential ports and video output options needed to bring the Steam Deck onto the big screen, with the one major omission being DisplayPort. Instead, you've got one HDMI 2.0 port, which will suffice for most gaming monitors with up to 4K60.

The biggest strength of the UGreen USB C docking station is the 100W power delivery which is more than enough to keep the Steam Deck juiced up for many hours without losing battery. What's more, there are 3x USB-A ports which can accommodate all your peripherals, as well as USB storage solutions, too, should you exceed the microSD capacity.

3. Anker 575 Docking Station The best premium Steam Deck dock Specifications Video outputs: 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort Ports : 3x USB-A; 3x USB-C, Ethernet, MicroSD / SD; 3.5mm jack Power delivery: 85W Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Available in both the US and the UK + 85W charging via USB C + All the ports you need Reasons to avoid - Less portable than other options

For those that have a little more in their pockets to burn, the Anker 575 is a premium USB-C docking station that features all the ports and power delivery needed for your Steam Deck. Priced at $279.99 / £299.99, it's far from the cheapest option you can rig your portable PC up to, however, given that this model features everything you would typically find on rear and front I/O, the Anker justifies its asking price.

More specifically, there's 85W power delivery through USB-C, which is more than enough for stable performance from Steam Deck when docked for long periods of time. You've got 2x HDMI 2.0 ports, supporting up to 4K60, as well as DisplayPort 1.4 for as many options for hooking up to monitors / TVs as you need, too.

4. Anker PowerExpand 6-in-1 The best small form factor Steam Deck dock Specifications Video output: HDMI Ports: 2x USB 3.0; 1x USB-C (data); 1x USB-C (PD); Ethernet Power delivery: 65W Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + 65W power delivery + Small form factor + Ethernet port included Reasons to avoid - No DisplayPort

The Anker PowerExpand 6-in-1 keeps things simple and lightweight all in a small, slimline package for easy portability. This unit features everything you need for a Steam Deck dock setup, including 65W power delivery, Ethernet, 2x USB-A, and HDMI support, too. There's also a standalone USB-C port for data transfer as well as power delivery, too, meaning you can utilize one of the best external hard drives without having to give up that crucial slot.

Impressively enough for a USB hub of this size is that LAN port, which supports Gigabit for consistent internet connections far exceeding the stability of what WiFi can offer. This means you won't be far from a stable connection as long as you've got a lead nearby.

5. j5create USB C Docking Station The best wedge design Steam Deck dock Specifications Video output: HDMI Ports: 3x USB 3.0; MicroSD; SD; Ethernet; 3.5mm jack; USB-C (PD) Power delivery: 100W Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Newegg Reasons to buy + 100W power delivery + Rubberized wedge design on top + Cable management Reasons to avoid - Limited to one HDMI port

The j5create USB C Docking Station keeps things simple and straightforward with its selection of ports which are aligned in a linear fashion in a row along with the wedge-like flat design.

The sleek rubberized surface makes the j5create USB C docking station an ideal choice for propping your Steam Deck on top without fear of falling over or slipping around. Plus, with 100W power delivery, far above the minimum of 45W, you can keep gaming without having to keep an eye on your battery life.

Form factor aside, all the ports that you would hope to find for your Steam Deck are accounted for here. There are no outdated or unnecessary inputs with this device, which we would otherwise typically see with models in the $80 range. This results in a sleek hot bar of what's vital for your setup, especially the 3x USB 3.0 for all your gaming keyboard, gaming mouse, and gaming headset needs.

Can you dock Steam Deck? The Steam Deck can be docked through its USB C port which is utilized by the system for charging and retaining power (keeping the unit plugged in). Because of this fact, any USB C dock with its own power supply and video out, normally above 60W, is capable of docking the handheld into a hybrid mode.

Which docks work with the Steam Deck? Any Steam Deck dock you consider ahead of the official model's release later this year is going to need its own power (45W minimum through USB Type C), and enough ports to be able to use comfortably. Opting for a smaller hub instead of a dock may work for casting the video signal, but you may not benefit from stable performance over time. That's why in our chosen units, we've ensured that there's a suitable amount of power provided to the Steam Deck for maximum compatibility.

Which ports does the Steam Deck have? The Steam Deck features a UBS C port for charging / power, as well as a 3.5mm jack, and a microSD card slot. Due to that USB C port, though, you have many options for expansion, as the above Steam Deck docks can demonstrate.

