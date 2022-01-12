The best Oculus Quest 2 deals in January 2022: all the latest prices, bundles, and sales

Oculus Quest 2 deals aren't easy to find. In fact, last year's Black Friday sales offered some of the very first discounts we've seen on the popular VR headset, and they came in the form of gift cards rather than straight price cuts. That means those looking to save cash are best looking to Oculus Quest 2 bundles to pack in some extra value.

We've started to see those Oculus Quest 2 bundle deals wavering in price over the last few weeks, with Amazon US offering a particularly strong selection of discounts for those after some extra equipment.

The Oculus Quest 2 price is $299 for the 128GB model and $399 for the 256GB model (the 64GB version was replaced earlier this year). Bundles can add anything from $50 to $200 on top of that price, and we typically see additional accessories holding their MSRPs when available here. However, during larger sales events retailers have been known to offer free carry cases (worth $49), so it's worth keeping a close eye out.

We're rounding up all the latest Oculus Quest 2 deals right here, with all the retailers you should be heading to for bundle discounts and all the lowest prices on the headset by itself.

What is the Oculus Quest 2 price? The standard cost for the Oculus Quest 2 sits at £299 / $299 for the 128GB model, and £399 / $399 for the 256GB version, so make sure you're not paying more than the standard price for the headset by itself. There may still be a few 64GB units floating around at some stores, probably at the same price as the 128GB replacement models, so make sure you're getting the larger unit before you buy.

Do you need a PC for Oculus Quest 2?

One of the biggest draws of the Oculus Quest 2 system is that you don't need a PC to run it. That means you just need to pay that $299 / £299 initial cost and you're good to go, no expensive gaming PC needed. Of course, streamers and those looking to beef up their experience, can option to tether to their rigs, but rest assured you won't need to fork out for the latest components to run this VR headset.

Is the Oculus Quest 2 price worth it?

The Oculus Quest 2 price is extraordinarily well pitched considering it's a standalone virtual reality headset that offers some of the best selection of VR apps in the industry, and you can even plug it into a computer to access even more games and apps if you prefer. Either way, you can't beat this headset for instant immersion into the thrilling new medium of virtual reality.

More affordable than the Oculus Rift or the super-fancy HTC Vive Pro 2, the updated Quest model packs advanced processing power with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 platform, which is specifically designed for VR and mixed reality experiences. Offering sharper, more enhanced visuals to make the most of next-generation graphics, the Oculus Quest 2 is one of the more advanced headsets that won't royally break the bank.

To add to the immersive experience, the headset features built-in speakers with 3D positional audio, so you'll hear sounds around you as you explore virtual worlds. The Quest 2's Touch controls have also been reworked with more advanced hand-tracking technology, so you can better interact with the games you play.

Not only that, but as we mentioned up above, you can now pick up a 128GB model for the same $299 Oculus Quest price as the 64GB version - excellent value.