Best jigsaw puzzles and where to buy them

Because we're all stuck inside without a lot to do, it's time for the best jigsaw puzzles to shine. They're the perfect way to keep ourselves amused - there are bazillions of pieces, they take ages to finish, and are ideal for any age group.

That's why we've rounded up retailers that still have the best jigsaw puzzles in stock. What with everything happening out there, we could all do with the peace and quiet they offer. You'll find the lowest prices there, too.

Want more tabletop distractions? Don't forget to check out our guide to the best board games - it's crammed with over a dozen hand-picked suggestions. It's worth investigating these board games for 2 players or board games for kids and families, too. Much like jigsaw puzzles, they're a great distraction for everyone.

Jigsaw puzzles for adults

Want jigsaw puzzles to suit an older audience? You're spoiled for choice. There are countless examples from plenty of big-name retailers. Many feature 1000 pieces or more. We've listed a few of the biggest online retailers with jigsaws in stock below.

US: Amazon.com | Target | Walmart | Etsy | eBay | Overstock

UK: Amazon.co.uk | Waterstones | Etsy | eBay | Overstock

Jigsaw puzzles for kids

There are more than a few jigsaw puzzles for kids out there. Spanning a vast range of subjects from Disney to outer space, it's a vibrant and market with plenty to choose from. Again, we've listed a few retailers that still have stock below.

US: Amazon.com | Target | Walmart | Etsy |eBay | Overstock

UK: Amazon.co.uk | Waterstones | Etsy | eBay | Overstock

The best jigsaw puzzles

There are more than a few jigsaw puzzles out there, but some special ones caught our eye thanks to being a little bit nerdy, cool, or just plain handsome. We've listed these below.

(Image credit: Buffalo Games)

1. Star Wars Seek and Find: The Death Star

This is a cool idea that's ideal for younger audiences. Besides being full of life and character, it also has a ton of cheerful, fan-pleasing stories going on wherever you look. There's Jar Jar Binks, who seems to have been arrested by Storm Troopers. There's Obi-Wan Kenobi, sneaking around as he did in A New Hope. There are some Ewoks escaping from their cell through vents. It's just plain fun, and you'll get a kick out of its Wheres Waldo-esque approach to the beloved Star Wars saga.

Star Wars Seek and Find: The Death Star | Amazon US

Jigsaw puzzles are supposed to be fun as well as challenging, and this Star Wars one pulls off both. Besides being very detailed, it's got a load of cute, amusing dioramas to piece together. Perfect for younger puzzlers! Sadly, it doesn't seem available in the UK (boo). When it comes back in stock, it'll be here.View Deal

(Image credit: USAOPOLY)

2. The Legend of Zelda Collector's Puzzle

Although this puzzle is a little more subtle in terms of subject-matter, it's a thing of beauty that hits all the right notes for Zelda fans. It's also challenging thanks to the parchment effect - everything looks similar when broken up into pieces, so your skills will be tested.

Depicting Hyrule from across the ages, this jigsaw tasks you with putting together Link's stomping ground from Death Mountain to the Great Deku Tree. Honestly, it's the sort of thing I'd be very happy framing on my wall once I was done.

The Legend of Zelda Collector's Puzzle | Amazon US

Zelda is a classic with decades of history behind it, and this jigsaw taps into that by combining its most-loved locations into a parchment-like map. It's gorgeous, but also challenging - it'll test your puzzling skills for sure.

Buy it UK: Amazon UKView Deal

(Image credit: Ravensburger)

3. Disney Villainous puzzle range

We love the Disney Villainous board game, and one of its standout features would have to be the artwork. As such, it's cool to see developer Ravensburger bring out a range of jigsaw puzzles based on those eye-catching paintings. There are a few on offer, but our favourite might be the Maleficent or Ursula ones.

Disney Villainous jigsaw puzzles | Amazon US

The Villainous board games have gorgeous original art, so it's good to see it all brought together for these jigsaw puzzles. Our favourite would have to be the Maleficent or Ursula version, but they're all pretty cool (and inexpensive, too).

Buy it UK: Amazon UKView Deal

(Image credit: Wrebbit)

4. Harry Potter: Hogwarts Great Hall

Few buildings in cinema are as iconic as Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and you can recreate it with these jigsaws. They're not your average puzzle, though - they're fully 3D, allowing you to have the likes of the Great Hall on your desk or a shelf. Because there are lots of different sets detailing different parts of Hogwarts, you can put them together to form the full castle. It's impressive in-person.

There are loads more where that came from, too. The Knight Bus. The Hogwarts Express. Diagon Alley. The Burrow. Seriously, take a look at the full Harry Potter 3D jigsaw range for yourself - they're awesome.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Great Hall | Amazon US

The iconic Hogwarts Great Hall - complete with those memorable towers - can be recreated in jigsaw form with this kit. However, it's not your standard puzzle. This one is actually 3D, making it a full model you can keep on your desk or a shelf.

Buy it UK: Amazon UK View Deal

(Image credit: Paul Lamond Games)

5. Game of Thrones: Winterfell

Another impressive 3D puzzle, this miniature version of Winterfell from Game of Thrones - the home of the Stark family - is a sight to behold. It has over 400 pieces and is pretty enormous, stretching upward with tower upon tower. It perfectly captures the location's dour feel, and will look very cool on a shelf or desk. There's even a mini Weirwood tree, if you look hard.

Game of Thrones: Winterfell | Amazon US

As one of the locations we return to time and again in Game of Thrones, the castle of Winterfell is one of the franchise's most memorable locations. You can recreate it in full 3D here.

Buy it UK: Amazon UKView Deal

Looking for more? You'll find plenty more jigsaw puzzles on sale at these stores:

US: Amazon.com | Target | Walmart | Etsy | eBay | Overstock

UK: Amazon.co.uk | Waterstones | Etsy | eBay | Overstock