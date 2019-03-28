Use the best Battlefield 5 Firestorm guns and get a Victory every time

If you're still trying for that all elusive Victory then picking the best Battlefield 5 Firestorm guns from its 21 strong weapons list is a step in the right direction. Halvoy’s mountainous map is absolutely brimming with deadly submachine guns, rifles, machine guns, sniper rifles, shotguns, and pistols for players to pick up and use – in fact, there’s so much choice it can be rather difficult to know which you should prioritise in Battlefield 5.

Every gun feels different and you’ll need to adapt your playstyle to unleash their full damage potential. The iconic STEN SMG lends itself to close-quarters engagements due to its highly accurate hipfire pattern, while the precision-based bolt-action nature of the Kar98k favours long-distance engagements.

However, just like all good battle royale games, Firestorm divides its loot by rarity with the three tiers - common, rare and epic - based on the number of attachments and upgrades each weapon is equipped with. While building a good loadout is largely down to what kind of playstyle you prefer, there are few guns that really stand out amongst the crowd.

Suomi KP/-31

Epic attachments

Light Bolt

Recoil Buffer

Reflex Sight

The Suomi is currently the most devastating SMG in Firestorm thanks to its blisteringly fast rate of fire and highly accurate hipfire. Finding an Epic version will bolster its rate of fire even further, reduce the gun’s unruly recoil, and add a reflex sight to help with accuracy. When using the Suomi, try to flank around your target and close the gap to deliver a deadly surprise they won’t see coming. Even targets with heavy armour vests won’t be able to sponge the full force of the Suomi’s 20-round magazine, especially when you land the majority of your shots. The Epic variant’s recoil buffer and reflex sight also increase your lethality at medium-range, so if you see a target skulking about in the distance, try to sling a few shots their way before moving in for the kill.

M1A1 Carbine

Epic attachments

Extended Magazine

Enhanced Grips

Reflex Sight

The M1A1 Carbine has been a fan-favourite among Battlefield fans for years and this reliable rifle continues to pack a punch in Firestorm. It may not be as powerful as the Gewehr-43 rifle, but its semi-auto nature allows you to fire off consecutive shots with added speed and accuracy. Getting your hands on the Epic variant will land you with an impressive 31-round magazine, enhanced grip, and a reflex sight that will give you even better control and precision when shooting targets at range. The M1A1 Carbine is a great weapon for those who wish to remain deadly across all ranges and can easily outgun most weapons, especially when you’re able to fire a few rapid rounds into an enemy’s head.

STEN

Epic attachments

Polished Action

Recoil Buffer

Reflex Sight

Unlike most Firestorm SMGs the STEN’s recoil is very easy to manage, so don’t be afraid to take shots at medium-range targets. The Epic variant comes equipped with a generous 32-round magazine, giving you plenty of ammo to play around with. Even if you miss a few shots, you’ll likely deal enough damage to down an enemy or finish off any targets that have been caught in previous firefights. Those who have spent time using the STEN in Battlefield 5’s multiplayer modes will know just how lethal this gun’s hipfire can be, however, the Epic Variant bolsters it even further thanks to its reduced recoil and added reflex sight. As a result, it has become the go-to SMG for those looking to run and gun their way to victory. Things can get rather tense in the late-game and when the fiery ring encloses, it’s good to have an SMG that can quickly burst down foes without the need to ADS. If you find yourself struggling to land shots with the Suomi and MP40’s recoil, then STEN is the perfect SMG for you.

StG 44

Epic attachments

Ported Barrel

Lightened Stock

Mid-Range Scope

It doesn’t matter if you’re a fresh-faced recruit learning the ropes or an experienced Battlefield veteran, you should all be using the StG 44. This German-bred assault rifle can drop enemy soldiers at all ranges thanks to its low recoil, making it incredibly accurate in both close and long-range engagements. Whether you’re fighting it out in the urban areas of Hansen Farms or sitting back and picking off troops as they cross the Halvoy Dam, the StG 44 is unmatched in terms of versatility. The recoil pattern is incredibly easy to learn and is extremely forgiving, so don’t be afraid to hold down the trigger and let the bullets fly. Its 31-round magazine gives you plenty of opportunities to hose down multiple targets before reloading, making it a fantastic gun to pick up at all stages of the game.

Kar98k

Epic attachments

Bipod

Machined Bolt

Mid-Range Scope

The Kar98k combines satisfying bolt-action rifle play with high amounts of single-shot damage – in fact, it’s one of the most lethal weapons in the game. Landing a headshot on a target will send them reeling back to the lobby screen, kicking them from the game within mere seconds. Landing body shots is enough to shred through heavy armour vests and can put down even the hardiest of opponents. The Epic variant’s bipod, quick cycle, and mid-range scope offer increased stability and allows for greater precision when dealing with long-distance targets. In order to use this high-calibre rifle effectively, you’ll need to compensate for bullet drop and travel time, so consider this before adding the Kar98k to your loadout. The Kar98k may seem like an unwieldy weapon but if you put in the time needed to learn this beastly 5-round rifle, you’ll be dominating your foes in no time.

Bren Gun

Epic attachments

High-Velocity Bullets

Improved Bipod

Mid-Range Scope

This imposing LMG is hard to miss thanks to its top-loaded magazine. If you’re trying to sneak your way to victory and prefer stealth over all-out combat, then it’s probably best to avoid this obnoxiously loud machine gun. However, if you enjoy showering your enemies with a never-ending supply of bullets, you’ll love the Bren Gun. While the FG42 has the highest rate of fire and the MG42 offers excellent accuracy, the Bren takes the crown for delivering viable damage across all ranges. The Bren’s 30-round clip and high-velocity bullets can make short work of grouped enemies, making it the go-to weapon for wiping out multiple targets with just a single clip. Just be aware of the Bren’s overall bulk as the top-loaded magazine takes up a particularly large portion of the screen. Try to find a safe spot to hunker down and use the Bren’s improved bipod to unleash mayhem onto your enemies.

12g Automatic

Epic attachments

Penetrating Shot

Heavy Load

While Firestorm’s Halvoy map is incredibly big there are plenty of areas that favour close-quarters combat over long-distance firefights. Shotguns have always been incredibly popular amongst players who enjoy the run and gun playstyle of FPS shooters – after all, catching campers and breaching enemy infested buildings is as thrilling as it is satisfying. If you’re tired of running into bombed out houses only to get gunned down by an LMG, then consider picking up the 12g Automatic. This ancient shotgun delivers the firepower you need to obliterate any opponent before they can even react. The 12g Automatic is particularly lethal when used in the late-game as the ring coaxes players into close-quarters combat, so take the fight to your foes and deliver a lethal buckshot blow to secure a decisive victory.