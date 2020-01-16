Best 4K monitor for gaming 2020: cheapest deals and models compared

One of the best 4K monitors for gaming is the surefire way to give yourself the clearest, crispest and most vivid of in-game pictures. And it's important to get it right when you're browsing too. After all, any monitor or screen is the portal into the games we love playing so it needs to be the right one for us, whether you prefer overall image quality and beauty or speeds and response times.

As you're on this page, I'm guessing you may lean toward the former, and the best 4K monitor for gaming is certainly going to get you the best picture possible. And the good news is that 4K has been around long enough in gaming monitors to have come down in price and it's now affordable if we want to have the same resolution of one of the best gaming TVs, on our dedicated gaming screens. As a result, some of the best 4K monitors for gaming are actually ranked amongst the very best gaming monitors full-stop now. However, you will still find that if you can spend more, you'll get even more bells and whistles to go along with your 4K resolution - as some of the examples below still show. But the quality is undeniable.

At the moment, as 4K resolutions usually mean 60Hz maximum refresh rate, a lot of 4K monitors, which may usually be marketed with PC-gaming specs first, are also great contenders for use with consoles. And then extending that, and as a result of the monitor market being a forward-thinking one, that there are now 4K gaming monitors appearing that are focused on console players - see the ASUS CG32UQ model below as a great example of that. As gaming setups can now be incredibly successfully multifaceted this is great news. So, strap in, and read on if you're after one of the best 4K gaming monitors and hopefully you'll find the right match here.

Acer Predator XB273K

The best bang-for-buck, value-to-quality 4K gaming monitor

Screen size: 27-inch | Panel type: IPS | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Response time: 4ms | Refresh rate: 144Hz | Weight: 15.9 pounds

Good value for a 4K, high-spec monitor

Crisp, clear and brilliant pictures

Offers fast refresh and response times

HDR is just OK

Price is slightly unattractive when sitting at four figures

While the price of the X2B273K could still, justifiably make you baulk a bit, the value it offers overall makes it our number one pick.

It's relation, the X27 used to be the benchmark for how awesome a 4K monitor for gaming could be, but the price tag of that is even higher than the ASUS below on this list, so is firmly in the prohibitively expensive category. The XB273K, however, is a little more affordable and, as a result, offers some great value as a premium gaming monitor.

Whereas the X27 has a price tag north of 1500 dollars/pounds, the XB273K sits around the 1000 mark, but the only real difference is in the HDR: it's not quite as good in the XB273K, but that really is about the only difference we can see or that is in any way noticeable (and that's a push, as you're unlikely to inspect them next to each other!). Anyway, you'll retain all the best qualities of a super premium Acer monitor such as great picture quality, terrific color qualities, contrasts and depths, and the speeds the monitor has are still excellent for whatever game you plan on playing on it. It's also a G-Sync monitor and has all the ports you could need. A quality 4K monitor for gaming all round. As a last note, as with other monitors that have a series of miscellaneous characters defining them, you might see it listed as the XB3 or XB273KP depending on where you are in the world and what retailer you're looking at.

BenQ EL2870U

An excellent budget option

Screen size: 28-inch | Panel type: TN | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Response time: 1ms | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Weight: 12.6 lbs

Excellent price point

Lovely 4K resolution and HDR tech

Tremendous picture quality

Refresh rate maxxes out at 60Hz

No G-Sync

Very ordinary design

This is probably the best, most cost-effective and great value way into 4K monitors you're likely to find. With its price often around or under the $300 and £200 mark, the bang for buck ratio with the BenQ EL2870U is extraordinary. The picture quality and crispness is as good as a lot of its more expensive contemporaries and is some of the best seen on a TN screen right now. Each environment type in games is handled really well with good contrasts, colors and shades presenting whatever is asked of it; a really good balance in terms of what it's able to show.

It's got a speedy 1ms response rate, the usual 4K-monitor 60Hz refresh rate and FreeSync (no G-Sync unfortunately) is present to help smooth out pictures. You'll also get some neat BenQ-exclusive features with this monitor that others will not be able to offer: Brightness Intelligence + (B.I.+) changes the brightness and color temperature of on-screen images relative to the monitor's surroundings; and the Low Blue Light Technology is part of the company's eye-care tech that removes the harmful blue light. These aren't just clever-sounding features either, and one can definitely feel the benefit over long periods of use - I certainly found it out when I reviewed it for one of our sister sites. Overall, the EL2870U offers a wonderful deal for its price tag; genuine gaming specs on a great 4K panel that is crisp and clear, that won't break the bank.

ASUS ROG Swift PG27UQ

A 4K gaming monitor that has it all - for a big price

Screen size: 27-inch | Panel type: IPS | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Response time: 4ms | Refresh rate: 144Hz | Weight: 28 pounds

Quality speeds for a 4K monitor

Cool design

Great image quality

G-Sync technology

You need to take out a second mortgage to afford it

Needs a monstrous PC to get the most out of it

You'll notice the PG27UQ's price tag straight away - it is scarily big. However, that's what happens when you cram in so many high-end features into a 4K monitor. You're also able to boost that 4K monitor past a 60Hz refresh rate and up to what we'd all like in a monitor: 144Hz or above to ensure silky smooth, speedy frame rates. Oh, and add a bit of G-Sync into that and it'll be even more of a beast. It's got HDR too. Plus it's a great size at 27-inches for any setup and to be the centerpiece of a multi-monitor setup. These features really add up to a monitor that is, if you've got a near-unlimited budget, the best 4K monitor to go for.

The design is stylish too with RGB motifs and displays tastefully implemented, and its collection of an HDMI 2.0 input, DisplayPort 1.4, 3.5mm audio, and two USB 3.0 ports, should be enough to keep you well connected. Could maybe have done with an extra HDMI port, though.

The 'downside' to the monitor is perhaps not in the monitor itself. Such are its specs that you'll need an awfully powerful machine. It'd take something seriously impressive to run games smoothly at 4K resolution and at more than 100 fps to take advantage of the refresh rate. However, if you can achieve this, combining this monitor with such a machine will give you an incredible visual experience. And if the price of it ever comes down drastically, you shouldn't hesitate.

Acer Predator XB321HK

A great no-nonsense 4K monitor

Screen size: 32-inch | Panel type: IPS | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Response time: 4ms | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Weight: 24.91 lbs

Great size to soak up the 4K resolution

Decent colors and contrasts despite no HDR

G-Sync compatible

No HDR

If you're not fussed about getting the all singing and all dancing approach to colours but do want to keep hold of the glory of 4K resolution then this is a good pick. The Acer Predator XB321HK offers those looking for a premium panel a slightly stripped back variant, but one that retains quality, offers a great size - 32-inches - and is from a reputable maker. Its IPS panel means you'll still get some of the best picture quality and viewing angles available in a monitor, while it being a G-Sync and the 4ms response time make it a genuinely good gaming monitor for all kinds of games.

If you're looking to transition from a large TV to a smaller, dedicated gaming setup or room, then the XB321HK is a perfect contender to get you in - it's gaming focused, it's larger than most monitors, and so closer to a TV size, and it's got Acer's cool design and gaming specs all over/in it. It might feel a little big on the desk but no one really complains about a screen being 'too big': it'll make a great centre piece for a multi-panel setup or for those that don't always sit right on top of their desks, so to speak.

6. Philips Momentum 436M6VBPAB

A TV-sized, PC-gaming focused contender

Screen size: 43-inch | Panel type: MVA | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Response time: 4ms | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Weight: 32 lbs

Great TV-esque size for a monitor

Robust design

Great for spacious setups

Picture loses quality and becomes grainy close up

Just a bit too big for normal desk-bound gaming

If bigger equals better for you, then you should at least consider this 43-inch Philips behemoth. It's basically TV-sized and you'll need to treat as such as sitting too close is a bit much and sitting a bit farther away from it is ideal. Still, it's got a beefy enough design and build to bolster its 'hard' credentials.

While it's TV-sized, the Philips Momentum 426M6VBPAB (catchy isn't it?) does put gaming first - and particularly PC gaming. There's a great range of ports going: HDMI 2.0; USB-C; DisplayPort; and mini DisplayPort. It also has Philips' popular-on-the-TVs Ambiglow technology which projects a glowing light out the back of the screen according to what’s shown on the front of the screen.

Getting close to gaming credentials within its panel is an MVA-type panel with a 4ms response time and that usual-for-4K-screens 60Hz refresh rate. Given its size, it may appeal to those who also have a console hooked into their setup alongside a PC. It's got enough to make it appealing still, and certainly a worthy contender when choosing a 4K gaming monitor, but if you want something TV-sized with gaming credentials, you may want to keep an eye on those LG TVs which are receiving G-Sync support.