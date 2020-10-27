Here’s your first look at Javicia Leslie in the new Batwoman suit

Most of us know Batwoman as Kate Kane, a Caped Crusader in Gotham with long red hair and a black and red Batsuit. In Batwoman season 1, Kate was played by Orange is the New Black star Ruby Rose – but Rose stepped down from the role, leaving us all wondering what could come next.

The answer is Ryan Wilder, a new Batwoman played by Javicia Leslie. We got a glimpse at Leslie as Batwoman earlier in the year, but she was rocking Kate’s look – and from these newly revealed images, reported on by Digital Spy, it’s clear Ryan is keen to make her own mark.

Becoming her own Batwoman 🦇 @JaviciaLeslie pic.twitter.com/wnNCLuYI8dOctober 26, 2020

During the first two episodes of the new season, Ryan will wear Kate’s old suit and sport the red wig. She’ll trade in Kate’s look for her own after that – with the biggest difference being her hair, which is only streaked with red.

On the costume, Leslie said: “I love the fact that Ryan is becoming her own Batwoman – it's her style, her swag, and her moment.”

She added, "It was an honour to be able to collaborate with [executive producer] Caroline [Dries] and [costume designer] Maya [Mani]. I felt it was important that viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a Black girl. With the form-fitting suit and beautiful Afro, we definitely nailed it!”

Other differences include new, sharp red gauntlets and a belt with the Bat symbol in the middle. We’re excited to see Leslie pick up the cowl in season 2, and we can’t wait to see how Ryan Wilder continues to make the Batwoman mantle her own.

Batwoman season 2 is set to premiere January 2021. For now, check out our roundup of all the new superhero movies heading our way.