Battlefield 6 will reportedly return to its modern day setting on PS5, Xbox Series X, and current gen consoles

Battlefield 6 will apparently take place in a modern day setting in a "direction" not too dissimilar to 2011's Battlefield 3, according to new information from industry insider Tom Henderson.

The rumour, corroborated by games reporter Jeff Grubb, surfaced after Henderson responded to someone on Twitter praising Battlefield 3, teasing that they'll "be a happy bunny next year", when Battlefield 6 is scheduled to release.

Elaboration - I was simply referring to the setting and direction of the next Battlefield game, not a remaster. https://t.co/uKNOAKXBZ0May 31, 2020

Henderson then followed up his Tweet with the clarification that publisher EA or Battlefield developer DICE aren't working on a Battlefield 3 remaster, but following the "setting and direction" of that title for the "next Battlefield game."

Battlefield 3 was set in the present day, focusing on a World War 3-style conflict between Russian and American forces, with the story continuing in Battlefield 4 before DICE returned to the early 20th century theatre for Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 5 respectively.

Electronic Arts has already confirmed that Battlefield 6 will be launching on PS5 and Xbox Series X within the next two years, but this news of a return to modern day will no doubt come as music to the ears for Battlefield fans. It's present setting titles do make up the best Battlefield games, after all...

