Battlefield 6 reveal coming on June 9

Here's when it's scheduled for and what we know so far

Battlefield 5
The Battlefield 6 reveal event is officially coming next week.

EA announced the news in a tweet earlier today, pointing to a June 9 release date for the upcoming shooter, which you can see below. 

The official Battlefield Twitter account broke the news with a brief teaser video, showing the Battlefield logo emerging from crackling blue-green imaging artifacts with the familiar, bassy bits of the Battlefield theme playing in the background. 

The video confirms that the reveal event will begin on Wednesday, June 9 at 7 am PDT / 10 am EDT / 3 pm BST, but that's about all EA and DICE seem to be willing to give us for now.

