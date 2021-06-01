Battlefield 6 reveal coming on June 9

The Battlefield 6 reveal event is officially coming next week.

EA announced the news in a tweet earlier today, pointing to a June 9 release date for the upcoming shooter, which you can see below.

#Battlefield RevealJune 9 pic.twitter.com/DvNEcCDtPgJune 1, 2021 See more

The official Battlefield Twitter account broke the news with a brief teaser video, showing the Battlefield logo emerging from crackling blue-green imaging artifacts with the familiar, bassy bits of the Battlefield theme playing in the background.

The video confirms that the reveal event will begin on Wednesday, June 9 at 7 am PDT / 10 am EDT / 3 pm BST, but that's about all EA and DICE seem to be willing to give us for now.

Developing...