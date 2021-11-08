Battlefield 2042 weapons list allegedly leaked by player who got the game early

A Battlefield 2042 weapons list has allegedly leaked thanks to a Reddit user who claims they got accidental early access to the highly anticipated shooter.

Redditor u/Aaronfrogger posted a screenshot alongside a post titled 'I GOT BF 2042 EARLY' that features the alleged weapon screen. The highlighted weapon is an AR called the SFAR-M GL and its description reads: Designed for SOCOM. Default chambered for standard NATO 7.62mm rounds. Capable of both semi-auto and automatic fire. The standard EGLM 40mm grenade launcher and you can deliver a lot of damage to a variety of targets."

We can't see the names of the other weapons, but we do know how many of each type are allegedly in Battlefield 2042. If this picture is indeed accurate, here are the weapons available:

3 secondary weapons

4 SMGs

4 Assault Rifles

2 LMGs

3 Sniper Rifles

3 Marksman Rifles

3 utility weapons

Some comments on the original post lament the lack of pistols, with one calling the lack of more than one standard semi-auto pistol "absurd" and others posting some very NSFW remarks. It may not seem like a lot of weapons at first glance, but more may come after Battlefield 2042 launches.

According to EA CEO Andrew Wilson, feedback to the Battlefield 2042 beta was "overwhelmingly positive" so perhaps the current gun situation isn't all that bad."On balance, the feedback from the beta was overwhelmingly positive. I think there was some conversation around some elements of the beta, which is not unnatural in beta. And we've been able to take that feedback around those constructive elements and really implement that in the game," Wilson said on a recent earnings call.

Battlefield 2042 is dropping November 19 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and PC.

