All Battlefield 2042 Specialists so far, specialist gear, traits and more

Battlefield 2042 Specialists are in and the traditional four-class system it out. Battlefield 2042 is introducing some radical new systems to player loadout customization in the series, but who are the new Specialist characters are what do they do? Each Specialist is a distinct No-Pat character in Battlefield 2042 that comes equipped with their own unique piece of equipment and their own trait. While they loosely fit into the traditional class system from previous Battlefield games, their abilities mean players can choose one that really focuses on their preferred playstyle, whether that’s keeping your team healed up, or staying mobile with a grappling hook, or building turrets to lock down areas. Here are all the Battlefield 2042 Specialists so far.

How Battlefield 2042 Specialists work

Battlefield 2042 has (sort of) done away with the traditional class system and instead uses a combination of Specialists characters with unique abilities, “packages” which allow players to lean into specific playstyles, and access to all the classic items including med kits, ammo boxes, and the repair tool. Each Specialist still follows the old class system, however, so you can roughly assume how they’re meant to be played. There are also no weapon restrictions as all Battlefield 2042 weapons are available to every Specialist. Each Specialist in Battlefield 2042 has one piece of unique Specialist equipment and one passive trait that sets them apart from the others. At the start of a match in Battlefield 2042, you’ll need to choose your Specialist, but you can switch to a different one while you’re looking at the redeploy map screen.

Battlefield 2042 Assault Specialists

Mackay

(Image credit: EA)

Specialist equipment: Grappling Hook

Trait: Nimble – move faster while aiming down sights

Battlefield 2042 players that favor mobility will definitely want to opt for Mackay as their Specialist. His specialist equipment is a grappling hook that can be fired out and used to swing around or scale buildings. It’s quite slow to deploy, so you won’t be able to constantly fly between buildings, but it does allow you to get on top of smaller buildings around objectives very easily for a good height advantage. Mackay’s Nimble trait lets players move faster while aiming down a weapon’s sights, so you’ll always be a little more mobile than other Specialists.

Battlefield 2042 Engineer Specialists

Boris

(Image credit: EA)

Specialist equipment: SG-36 Sentry Gun

Trait: Sentry Operator – enemies target by the sentry gun are marked

If you enjoy locking down objectives, then Boris should be your chosen Specialist. He comes equipped with the SG-36 Sentry Gun, which can be placed down to watch a certain area. Any enemies that get within range will be fired at by the sentry gun automatically, so it’s great for watching your back, or guarding an objective. The Sentry Operator trait that Boris has means targets that his sentry gun locks onto will be marked for him to see too. Making use of this perk means combined fire from both the player and their sentry gun can make short work of enemy squads, provided they can be spotted by the sentry gun.

Irish

(Image credit: EA)

Specialist equipment: Fortification System – includes Deployable Cover and Shootdown Sentry

Trait: Veteran – provides armor with additional benefits from downed enemies

Making a reappearance from Battlefield 4, Irish – another Engineer – comes equipped with some deployable cover and can gain armor from downing enemies. He’s the only announced Specialist that was not playable in the recent Battlefield 2042 open beta. His specialist equipment, the Fortification System, includes the DCS Deployable Cover, which protects squadmates from incoming bullets and explosions, and the APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel, which can destroy explosive projectiles, presumably like a Call of Duty trophy system. With his Veteran trait, Irish sounds like he can gather enhanced armor plates from downed enemies. Armor plates are a new equippable item in Battlefield 2042, and they allow players to add a little bit of extra health.

Battlefield 2042 Support Specialists

Falck

(Image credit: EA)

Specialist equipment: S21 Syrette Pistol

Trait: Combat Surgeon – teammates you revive start with full health

The first Medic Specialist in the game, Falck is for players that want to keep their allies alive and well while on the Battlefield. Her S21 Syrette Pistol can be fired at teammates to administer some instant healing for them. It’s great to quickly use after your squad has barely survived a strafing run from an enemy helicopter or other vehicle. You can also use it on yourself if you’re the one that needs a boost, and you can use it on enemies to deal a bit of damage. If a Falck player revives you, you’ll return to the battlefield at full health thanks to her Combat Surgeon trait. Remember, all players can revive dead teammates now! While it’s no longer a job for just Medics, Falck players will be more useful.

Battlefield 2042 Recon Specialists

Casper

(Image credit: EA)

Specialist equipment: OV-P Recon Drone

Trait: Movement Sensor – alerts you when enemies are in close proximity

Casper is a great Specialist for spying on the enemy. Using his OV-P Recon Drone, you can spot enemy players and disorient them using EMP blasts from the drone. It can also mark targets for lock-on weapons too. The drone has surprising range, so you can scout ahead with it to spot some potential targets or keep it nearby to protect your general area. His Movement Sensor trait provides a warning when enemies get too close, and this even works while you’re using your drone, meaning almost no one will be able to get the drop on you. As a Recon Specialist that leans into the typical sniper role of the class, Casper also comes equipped with a Ghillie Suit, making him well-suited to hiding in foliage to spy on and snipe enemy players. Good drone use and the Movement Sensor means Casper can also be good for more mobile and stealthy playstyles that use suppressed SMGs for example.