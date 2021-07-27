Batman Unburied: Winston Duke to voice Bruce Wayne in new podcast from The Dark Knight writer

Batman's swooping into action again, but this time in podcast form. Winston Duke, best known for playing M'Baku in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is taking up the cowl and voicing Bruce Wayne in a new Spotify podcast titled Batman Unburied.

Excitingly, this new adventure is being written by someone with a whole lot of experience handling the Caped Crusader – David S. Goyer, who penned Batman Begins, the story for The Dark Knight, and the screenplay for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The Hollywood Reporter has also confirmed that Harry Potter actor Jason Isaacs will voice Alfred, Batman's trusty butler, in the new audio series. No other casting details have been announced, but the series will reportedly be a psychological thriller that will twist our perception of certain heroes and villains.

"When audiences meet Bruce Wayne he is a forensic pathologist, working in the bowels of Gotham Hospital and tasked with examining the victims of The Harvester, a gruesome serial killer preying on Gotham's citizens," reads the synopsis. "Not only will the superhero be forced to face his own mental demons, but he will also have to overcome them in order to save the citizens of Gotham as his alter-ego Batman."

The podcast – which does not have a release date – is part of a multi-year deal between Warner Bros, DC, and Spotify to create new audio adventures based on the comic books. THR notes that we can expect future podcasts on Wonder Woman, Lois Lane, Catwoman, Riddler, and Batgirl.

Batman Unburied is not the only Batman podcast in development. There's also Batman: The Audio Adventures, which will be a comedic take on the hero and is not part of the Spotify deal – instead, it's being produced by HBO Max. Jeffrey Wright will voice Mr. Wayne in that one, which is being written by Saturday Night Live alumni Dennis McNicholas.

There's a lot more Batman on the way, too. Not only can we see Bruce back on the big screen next year in The Batman, with Robert Pattinson as the title character, but multiple Batmen are scheduled to appear in The Flash. If you're a fan of brooding men who like wearing tight costumes, now's your time.