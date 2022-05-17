Batman's rogues' gallery comes out for One Bad Day

DC has promised one especially bad day for Bruce Wayne this fall. The publisher began posting a series of semi-cryptic tweets on Tuesday, May 17, all with the hashtag #BatmanOneBadDay.

The original tweet used eight clock emojis, each one set to a different time, and after posting announcements for two one-shots, DC quote-tweeted speculation about there being eight titles total. In the quote-tweet, it used six clock emojis, implying that the speculator is correct: Eight Batman one-shots will rule this apparent event.

Edward Nygma is meticulous… until one day he suddenly starts killing at random. Batman must race to figure out the motivation behind The Riddler's spree!@TomKingTK and @MitchGerads reunite for this new one-shot comic coming in August! #BatmanOneBadDay

So far, DC has announced seven one-shots that will release monthly starting in August. The first is about the Riddler, aka Edward Nygma, and it will be written by Tom King with art by Mitch Gerads. When he starts killing at random, Batman has to figure out his motivation and race to stop him.

The second Batman: One Bad Day one-shot to be announced is about Two-Face, aka Harvey Dent, and it will be written by Mariko Tamaki with art by Javier Fernandez. In this issue, Gotham City's safety will be determined by a coin flip.

Harvey Dent is back, but is he here to save Gotham City? Head or Tails, Batman can't win when it comes to Two-Face! This September, @marikotamaki and @javierfdezart team up for a new one-shot comic where the fate of a city rests on a coin flip. #BatmanOneBadDay

The third Batman: One Bad Day one-shot will focus on the Penguin and the Umbrella Man, and it will be written by John Ridley with art by Giuseppe Camuncoli. After Oswald's former associate steals his criminal empire, Batman has to fight them both.

When The Penguin's criminal empire is stolen by a former associate, Batman faces both Oswald and The Umbrella Man on the burning streets of Gotham! John Ridley and Giuseppe Camuncoli's one-shot comic arrives this October! #BatmanOneBadDay

And for the fourth one-shot, writer Gerry Duggan and artist Matteo Scalera will tell a tale of Mister Freeze, flashing back to a winter so cold Freeze could move about Gotham without his special containment suit.

Save your sympathies, Batman and Robin! Years ago, Gotham City experienced a winter so icy that Mr. Freeze could live without his containment suit. 🌨@GerryDuggan and @ScaleraMatteo deliver a cold new take on Mr. Freeze this November! #BatmanOneBadDay

In the fifth one-shot, Batman's bad day is courtesy of sometimes-villain Catwoman, aka Selina Kyle, who's hell-bent on stealing back a brooch her mother once pawned for scraps. Now it's part of a high-bid auction, but that won't stop her. This issue is written by G. Willow Wilson, with art by Jamie McKelvie, and is slated for release in December.

The sixth, which hits shelves in January, focuses on Bane. It's written by Joshua Williamson, who recently killed the Justice League, and features art by Howard Porter.

The man who broke the Bat! Here's a sneak peek at the cover art for an all new Bane one-shot by @Williamson_Josh and @MrHowardPorter, coming in January 2023! #DCOneBadDay

Following Bane, the next Batman: One Bad Day one-shot will focus on the shape-shifting Clayface in a story from writers Colin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and artist Xermanico, as illustrated in the animated image accompanying the announcement.

Gotham's stars don't shine as bright as the ones in Hollywood. Batman chases Basil Karlo, aka Clayface, to L.A. where the villain is killing his way to fame in @cpkelly & @JacksonLanzing and @Xermanico's new one-shot, coming February 2023! #BatmanOneBadDay

DC is announcing these one-shots on the hour, and we'll update this post as more are added to the roster. Batman has a massive rogues' gallery with plenty of characters to choose from, so we have no way of predicting who will be included in Batman: One Bad Day. However, it's safe to assume that Bruce will have to use all his wits and technology to defeat them all.

Batman: One Bad Day launches in September with a monthly release schedule.

