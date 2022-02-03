Batgirl set photos show J.K. Simmons' return as Jim Gordon

New Batgirl set photos are here, and they show J.K. Simmons back as his DCEU character Jim Gordon.

In the pictures, which you can see below, Gordon has redder hair than the last time we saw him, and is standing with a woman and a young girl. It's possible this is a flashback scene, then, and we could be seeing the Gordon family in the past. (H/T Daily Mail)

New set images of JK Simmons’ Commissioner Gordon have surfaced! #Batgirl [📸McGowan/Backgrid] pic.twitter.com/e7CU1Gywk3February 2, 2022 See more

Simmons played Gordon in both Justice League and Zack Snyder's Justice League, but only had a brief role in each.

"I was completely flabbergasted they came back to me recently and wanted me to be Commissioner Gordon again and have it be a more significant role," Simmons has said of Batgirl. "I thought [the script] was a really interesting take on introducing Batgirl, and giving Jim Gordon – fleshing him out, certainly more than I had a chance to do in my first foray into that."

Leslie Grace plays Barbara Gordon, AKA Batgirl, in the film, while Michael Keaton returns as Batman, Brendan Fraser plays the villainous Firefly, and Ivory Aquino is Barbara's friend Alysia Yeoh. Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Billal Fallah are helming the movie.

While the plot is under wraps, it is clear that the film will have some major DC connections. Set photos have revealed links to Batman's sidekick Robin, as well as Black Canary, who is played by Jurnee Smollett in the DCEU. There's also Easter eggs linking to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, journalist Vicki Vale, and the sinister group The Court of Owls.

Batgirl doesn't have a firm release date just yet, but it's due to arrive on HBO Max this year. In the meantime, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order for the ultimate movie marathon.