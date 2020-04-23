Avengers: Endgame's Captain America fight was deeply personal for stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave

Avengers: Endgame was an emotional experience for many of us – the culmination of over 20 movies in the MCU and a final goodbye to many of the superheroes we've come to love. However, for stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave, the latest Avengers movie was more than that, and there was one scene, in particular, that was deeply personal.

"My fondest memory from Avengers: Endgame is the sequence where Captain America from the now, fights Captain America from the past – when he goes back in time and fights himself," told GamesRadar+ while promoting his directorial debut, Extraction, which stars Thor actor Chris Hemsworth. "I started my career with Marvel on the first Avengers, doubling Chirs Evans in that Captain America suit. For that Endgame sequence, I was given the responsibility of directing it and helping design the action.

"I made the decision, because my brother was Captain America's stunt double on Endgame at that time, to shave my beard and cut my hair and get back into the suit one last time. So I was directing, designing the action, doubling the actor in the suit that I started with in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and working with my brother, and my good friend, Chris Evans. My father was there during those three days of shooting. So, all those elements combined made that sequence on that movie, one of the most memorable experiences in my film career."

Next time you watch Endgame, maybe that Cap versus Cap scene will hit a little different knowing that, behind the scenes, those are two brothers punching each other while their father watches. Our full interview with Hardgrave, in which the filmmaker explains how he pulled off the movie's incredible one-shot, will be available tomorrow to read in full. Extraction is on Netflix tomorrow. For more on the MCU, be sure to check out our extensive coverage below: