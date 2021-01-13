Asus shows off a new HDMI 2.1 monitor that's perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X

If you're in the market for the best PS5 monitor , a new contender that Asus ROG debuted at CES 2021 may be headed to the top of your wishlist.

The new Asus ROG Swift PG32UQ features two HDMI 2.1 connections, which will be handy for keeping both your next-gen consoles plugged in at once (and if you have already managed to buy a PS5 and a new Xbox, congratulations on your mastery of the market). If you're looking for a bigger display that you can sit back and enjoy from your couch, make sure you check out our guide to the best TV for PS5 or Xbox Series X .

There are plenty of great TVs and monitors out there for every kind of entertainment setup, but videophiles who are looking to extract the absolute maximum bang for their buck from PS5 or Xbox Series X need to keep one very important thing in mind: HDMI 2.1 support. This new standard for video connections was first introduced back in 2017, and it's what will allow your system to display the fastest possible frame rates at the highest possible resolutions: 4K resolutions at up to a buttery smooth 120fps, and future-proof 8K resolutions at the industry standard 60fps.

Meanwhile, if you're a PC gamer targeting the Goldilocks zone of high refresh rates at 1440p, ROG debuted an updated version of our current top pick for the best gaming monitor . It bumps up the max refresh rate to 240Hz, builds in Asus Fast IPS technology to cut down on blurry images, and widens the color gamut with HDR support. No release date or pricing has been confirmed for either monitor yet.