Assassin's Creed Valhalla gets level scaling and one-handed swords tomorrow

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will add level scaling in a forthcoming update launching tomorrow.

As you can see through the announcement below, which came through the official Assassin's Creed Twitter account, the level scaling feature is due to launch tomorrow, July 27, on all platforms. Through this new feature, you'll be able to manually adjust the difficult level of Assassin's Creed Valhalla as you venture around the huge RPG, with five difficulty options to choose from.

Level Scaling is coming to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Tuesday, July 27! 📈 You may choose from 5 options, from 'off' to Nightmarish. 💀 pic.twitter.com/pGz2oTjZZYJuly 23, 2021 See more

If you're unfamiliar, Valhalla splits its in-game map of England into various territories, each of which have a suggested gear level for the player to achieve before they set foot there. With this new feature, you can either elect to keep level scaling disabled, so you'll eventually be able to overpower weaker foes as your version of protagonist Eivor goes increasingly stronger, or you can have the enemies level up with you by enabling any one of the three difficulty options above, effectively giving yourself a far tougher time when fighting opponents.

Elsewhere in this update coming tomorrow is the ability for Eivor to wield one-handed swords. Last week, the Assassin's Creed Twitter account began dropping hints that this frequently-requested feature would finally be added to the game, and now this patch confirms that the new type of weapon is finally arriving. That's surely good news for those who've been clamouring for one-handed swords.

Looking further ahead, new Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC content could be launching as soon as next week. Just a few days ago, the Windows store listed The Siege of Paris DLC as releasing on August 5. The listing has since been deleted, but here's hoping it turns out to be accurate, so we're less than two weeks away from journeying to new shores with Eivor.

