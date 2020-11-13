Assassin's Creed Valhalla comb location: Where to find the comb by the waterfall in Rygjafylke

When you're exploring the starting region of Rygjafylke, you'll be given the task of finding an Assassin's Creed Valhalla comb. There's a woman called Bil sat on a red carpet near the foot of a waterfall in this introductory Assassin's Creed Valhalla section, while a man nearby ponders around the rock edge. There's also a nearby note that asks "brave champions" to find her comb, with the prize being a night in her company. Now we know you're all massive horndogs – yes, including you – so read on for the details on where to find the Assassin's Creed Valhalla comb location.

Where to find the Assassin's Creed Valhalla comb for Bil

Having a one night stand with this mysterious woman by the edge of a waterfall is too good of an opportunity to pass up if your Eivor is a promiscuous sort, so you better get searching for that comb. There's one bloke having a peruse right next to her, along with another longful chap at the top of the waterfall. Turns out, the comb is very close indeed.

Simply dive into the pool of water at the foot of the waterfall, then keep going down as far as you can. You'll find the comb right at the bottom, where it's sunk into the mud. Interact with it to pick up the Elk-Antler Comb, then swim to the surface and return to Bil. Unfortunately, the two guys were seemingly reluctant to get their feet (and rest of their bodies) wet, so came up short on this occasion.

When you hand it to Bil, you can take her up on her offer of a "walk in nature" with some implied extracurricular activities, or you can turn her down. There's no reward for doing either – Valhalla doesn't have Witcher 3-style sex scenes – but it is the first romance option you're faced with in the game.