Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion PS5 upgrade errors being investigated by Ubisoft

After multiple players have reported problems upgrading their PS4 versions of Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion to the PS5, Ubisoft is stepping in to investigate.

Both Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion offer free upgrades from PS4 to PS5 for all purchases, but players have reported being unable to redeem their PS5 versions over the past week. Yesterday, Ubisoft confirmed to Eurogamer that it is aware of the problem, and actively working to remedy the situation.

Additionally, Ubisoft sent through a list of instructions for a temporary workaround. Firstly, users should insert the PS4 disc of Assassin's Creed Valhalla or Watch Dogs Legion into their PS5, and then go into the game hub and select the option to 'View Product.'

Next, select the upgrade offer on the game's hub, and review the upgrade offer. Select the 'Download' option for the upgrade, and after the download has completed, you'll be able to play the digital PS5 enhanced version of either game by inserting the PS4 disc.

If you're a digital owner of the PS4 versions of Valhalla or Legion, or you own the digital version of the PS5, you're out of luck until Ubisoft fixes the problem. Until then, you'll be stuck playing the PS4 version of either game on the PS5, unable to take advantage of next-gen features like ray tracing, quicker load times, DualSense support, and more.

