Assassin's Creed Valhalla adds DualSense support on PC

Assassin's Creed Valhalla now supports the DualSense's adaptive triggers on PC.

As first reported by VGC, the PC version of Assassin's Creed Valhalla has now been updated to support the DualSense controller. Ubisoft's action-adventure game now features the ability to use the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers.

When this feature is toggled on, you'll mainly notice it when firing bows in Valhalla. For example when you go to fire the bow itself, the trigger will pause partway down, and require one final click to properly let an arrow loose. We've previously seen this type of adaptive trigger use in many other games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and more when firing weapons.

Right now, this appears to be the only way in which the PC version of Assassin's Creed Valhalla utilizes the DualSense controller from the PS5. Additionally, the adaptive triggers for the next-gen controller will only function when plugged in to your PC via a wired connection, and they actually won't function at all over Bluetooth connectivity.

This is the second PC game to take advantage of the DualSense's adaptive triggers. Back in May, it was revealed that Metro Exodus had been updated to support the DualSense controller, and would allow users to toggle on the adaptive triggers. Just like Valhalla though, the adaptive triggers on the DualSense only work in Metro Exodus while playing with a wired connection between the controller and PC.

Right now, we have no idea how many other PC games are eyeing up using the DualSense controller just like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Metro Exodus. Still, it's nice to see so many developers outside of Sony-owned studios taking advantage of the DualSense controller to offer support for the incredible controller on other platforms.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids Spear | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids weapons | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids armor | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druid Ciara choice | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids Thorstein choice | How to start Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids | How long is Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids | Assassins Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids map | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids sturgeon