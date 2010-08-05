Arkham Asylum 2 now Batman: Arkham City, coming Fall 2011 with Catwoman and Two-Face

Since the surprising and sudden announcement of a sequel to GR’s 2009Game of the Year, we’ve been waiting for some concrete info on the follow-up to Batman: Arkham Asylum. We’d take any scrap of info we’d find, be itexpertly dissecting the reveal trailer or addressingRobin rumors. But today we got something real, as Warner Bros and developer Rocksteady revealed the new title, Batman: Arkham City, and that it will be coming out fall 2011.

The game takes place in the newly opened Arkham City, an open air, walled off prison in the center of Gotham, which houses all the criminals that were formerly in the asylum that Joker effed up. It sounds similar to the ‘80s classic Escape from New York, and fits with most of what we assumed from what little we knew before, including the well known of image of the Joker hanging out in a rundown apartment.

Our colleagues atGame Informerhave some of the first images of the game on their just-divulged cover for next month’s issue. The biggest bomb they drop is the appearance of Catwoman, who from the look on the covers seems to be either helping or impeding Bats, which is totally fitting with her character. And if you squint, you’ll see in the background a poster of Harvey Dent/Two-Face, who seems to be running for mayor of the newly christened city.

Obviously, as more info and art become available we’ll keep you posted, but needless to say, we're going to need a lot of patience over the next year.



Source: Game Informer

Aug 5, 2010



Villains, setting and story revealed by the new trailer



It's never too early to predict a sequel, especially when there are this many clues



With rumors of the Boy Wonder in the Bat sequel, we don our guessing caps to divine who it will be