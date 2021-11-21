Arcane Season 2 is now in production

It's happening, League of Legends fans – Arcane is back in production for a second season.

The news came by way of a cheeky tweet on the official Twitter page earlier today, although it stopped short of confirming when the second season might be getting its premiere.

"Ready yourselves, friends," riot teased via a tweet earlier today. "Season 2 of Arcane is now in production. Where's a Hexgate when you need one?"

The teaser itself is only thirty seconds long and doesn't include any animation beyond that of stylized "A" exploding. It does, however, include some truly intriguing voice work and while I won't spoil it here (although you can watch it yourself above), it's only left me with more questions than answers, quite honestly...

Not sure if Arcane is for you? GamesRadar+'s deputy news editor, Ali, thinks the show is the best possible introduction into the world of League of Legends .

"After a decade spent making cinematics for its games, Riot could easily have pointed Arcane firmly towards League of Legends fans and created something that the community would have enjoyed," Ali wrote. "Creating such a confident opening that's also so accessible to a wider audience was a much more difficult task, yet the opening act more than delivers.

"Whether subsequent acts maintain their openness to new arrivals isn't clear, even to long-time fans who know where the narrative will end up, but if you're even remotely interested in the world of League of Legends, there's no better place to start. Even if you're not, Arcane promises to be one of this year's best-animated series, standing confidently apart from the universe that spawned it."

And if you need more proof, Arcane fans have flocked to social media to share their appreciation for the series – and not all of them were already fans of the game.