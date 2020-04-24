Apex Legends season 5 start date revealed along with a new armored-up LTM

Apex Legends Season 5 will begin a week later than you may have been expecting, but you'll have a new LTM to keep you busy in the meantime.

Developer Respawn Entertainment announced on the game's official blog that it plans to kick off Apex Legends Season 5 on May 12. That's one week later than the start date of May 5 that Respawn was originally targeting.

Respawn framed the decision to push back the new season as a way to give players an extra chance to clear out their Battle Passes or meet their next Ranked goal. I wouldn't be surprised if the developers also wanted a little extra time, considering the state of the world and remote working concerns right now.

You'll be able to try out the new Battle Armor limited-time mode while you're waiting for the new season to begin. Taking place on World's Edge, the Battle Armor LTM gives every participant the same kind of armor and a P2020 right from the drop. No other armor will spawn, though you'll still be able to find shield cells and batteries.

Starting on Tuesday, April 28, everyone playing Battle Armor will drop with white armor, then the mode will upgrade to blue armor on May 2, purple armor on May 6, and finally Evo Armor (which was introduced in the System Override event ) from May 9 until the new season begins on May 12. That should set up some knock-down, drag-out slugfests, especially as players compete to build up their Evo Armor in the early game.