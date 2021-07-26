Apex Legends overhauls World's Edge map with new Season 10 update

A new Apex Legends trailer reveals the World's Edge map is getting a big overhaul with the upcoming Season 10 update.

Just below, you can check out the new gameplay trailer for Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence, which premiered earlier today. The new update is due to arrive next week on August 3, and it'll be drastically changing the World's Edge map, with the Hammond Harvester effectively being destroyed, and Lava Siphon area springing up in place of the Sorting Factory.

World’s Edge is crumbling, a new Legend joins the fray, and the deadly new Rampage LMG is now in play—see how the Games are evolving in Apex Legends: Emergence. 🦋 pic.twitter.com/0hFlFtzBiMJuly 26, 2021 See more

"The Refinery has now been wiped out by a molten lava fissure and replaced with a much bigger POI called Climatizer," Apex Legends senior level designer Garret Metcalf writes on the game's official website. "From a design perspective, we wanted to attract more players to the northern region of Worlds Edge with a POI that’s much larger than Refinery was. Accordingly, the Climatizer supports a lot more teams and provides them with much more loot to fight over."

That's not all though, because the new update has also fractured the entire planet. There's now a huge lava fissure running all the way from the new Climatizer to Fragment East, and elsewhere, Respawn have actually added moving Gondolas for the very first time, giving players a new method of transport within the Climatizer and Lava Siphon areas.

Additionally, the infamous Train Yard area has been wiped out in the new Season 10 update. Metcalf writes that the objective with replacing Train Yard with the new Landslide area is to "prevent the prolonged fights that previously took place," as well as improving the flow of players that you'd typically find journeying from the Train Yard through the tunnel to Fragment West.

Finally, the new version of World's Edge is actually getting in-map rotations, which will periodically switch in and out. One such rotation is a new pathway heading south from Overlook, and the tunnel with the loot vault that runs between Geyser and Overlook can even disappear. This is a pretty big change for Apex Legends, and should make playing on the same map a lot more varied.

Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence launches next week on August 3 on all platforms. As ever, you can expect an entirely new battle pass with the new update, as well as a new LMG designed by Rampart, and a newcomer to the battlefield in the mysterious Seer. You can check out all of these new details in action in the trailer for Emergence just above.

