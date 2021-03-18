Animal Crossing Sanrio items - how to get them with Amiibo cards in New Horizons

Support for the Animal Crossing Sanrio amiibo cards has finally been added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you want a whole suite of adorable Sanrio clothing, furniture, and other items, you'll want to get your hands on the Animal Crossing Sanrio cards.
They come as a collection of six cards, each embodying a different iconic Sanrio character with their home and style: Rilla the ape (Hello Kitty), Marty the cub (Pompompurin), Etoile the sheep (Kiki and Layla), Chai the elephant (Cinnamoroll), Chelsea the goat (My Melody), and Toby the rabbit (Kerokerokeroppi).
Here's a step-by-step guide on how to take full advantage of what they have to offer when you've got them.
1. Get your hands on the Animal Crossing Sanrio amiibo cards
The Animal Crossing Sanrio amiibo cards were originally released in 2016 for Animal Crossing: New Leaf, but they are now being re-released again so players have a chance to grab them for themselves. For Animal Crossing: New Horizons, they will unlock a range of related items for each character / Sanrio property, and give you the option to add that villager to your island.
They officially go on sale again on March 26. In the US, the Animal Crossing Sanrio amiibo Cards will be released exclusively at Target for $5.99. It doesn't look like there will be pre-orders so make sure to be prompt on March 26 if you want to scoop up the set.
In the UK, it's not been 100% confirmed, but we'd recommend signing up for stock alerts via the Nintendo Official UK Store. As of the time of writing (March 18), they're still listed as Out of Stock, but keep an eye on this page come March 26.
They are also available via eBay, but obviously are hideously overpriced considering their original sale price.
2. Head to Harv's Island
Once you've got the Animal Crossing Sanrio amiibo cards, if you only want to get access to all the related items, then head to Harv's Island. Here, within the photography studios, you can tap in each of the six amiibo cards and bring the characters into your game temporarily. This will unlock all of their related items, clothing, and furniture for you to then buy via the Nook Shopping app.
3. Go to your Nook Shopping App
Within the Promotion tab of your Nook Shopping App you will then find all the Animal Crossing Sanrio items ready for purchasing. Unfortuntately they are subject to the rule of five orders per day, so get ready for quite the slog if you want them all. You unlock 12-14 items per Sanrio card, so it's quite the list of additional items for using on your island, and wearing of course.
4. Add a new resident if you want to
But you can also add any of the Animal Crossing Sanrio characters as new residents on your island. To do this, you'll need to invite them to your island via the Nook Terminal in Residents Services to your campsite. It's then a case of doing the usual thing of inviting them every day over the course of three or four days and making them presents, until they say they're ready to move in.
Full instructions for this can be found in our Animal Crossing: New Horizons amiibo guide.
Full list of Animal Crossing Sanrio items
Below you'll find the full list of Animal Crossing Sanrio items, which including walls and flooring, clothing, household items, and other decorations. In total there are 74 new items that can be added to your game using the Animal Crossing Sanrio cards, so more than worth getting the pack if you can.
Rilla (Hello Kitty)
- Hello Kitty bed
- Hello Kitty chair
- Hello Kitty clock
- Hello Kitty drawers
- Hello Kitty planter
- Hello Kitty table
- Hello Kitty hat
- Hello Kitty tee
- Hello Kitty dress
- Hello Kitty shoes
- Hello Kitty wall
- Hello Kitty flooring
- Hello Kitty rug
Marty (Pompompurin)
- Pompompurin bed
- Pompompurin chair
- Pompompurin pudding
- Pompompurin rack
- Pompompurin table
- Pompompurin TV
- Pompompurin hat
- Pompompurin tee
- Pompompurin outfit
- Pompompurin boots
- Pompompurin wall
- Pompompurin flooring
- Pompompurin rug
Etoile (Kiki and Layla)
- Kiki and Layla bed
- Kiki and Layla clock
- Kiki and Layla cloud maker
- Kiki and Layla sofa
- Kiki and Layla table
- Kiki and Layla wand
- Kiki and Layla pin
- Kiki and Layla tee
- Kiki and Layla dress
- Kiki and Layla shoes
- Kiki and Layla socks
- Kiki and Layla wall
- Kiki and Layla flooring
- Kiki and Layla rug
Chai (Cinnamoroll)
- Cinnamoroll parasol
- Cinnamoroll signage
- Cinnamoroll sofa
- Cinnamoroll stool
- Cinnamoroll table
- Cinnamoroll tray
- Cinnamoroll hat
- Cinnamoroll jacket
- Cinnamoroll puffy blouse
- Cinnamoroll sneakers
- Cinnamoroll wall
- Cinnamoroll flooring
- Cinnamoroll rug
Chelsea (My Melody)
- My Melody bed
- My Melody chair
- My Melody clock
- My Melody dresser
- My Melody table
- My Melody hood
- My Melody shirt
- My Melody dress
- My Melody boots
- My Melody wall
- My Melody flooring
- My Melody rug
Toby (Kerokerokeroppi)
- Kerokerokeroppi bridge
- Kerokerokeroppi doll
- Kerokerokeroppi hallway
- Kerokerokeroppi lantern
- Kerokerokeroppi snack
- Kerokerokeroppi tray
- Kerokerokeroppi pin
- Kerokerokeroppi tank top
- Kerokerokeroppi outfit
- Kerokerokeroppi boots
- Kerokerokeroppi socks
- Kerokerokeroppi wall
- Kerokerokeroppi flooring
- Kerokerokeroppi rug
