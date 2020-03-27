How to find rusted parts in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Inevitably, you're going to find some crafting materials that are a little harder to obtain. Animal Crossing: New Horizons rusted parts are one of those, and if you want to build the giant robot - aka the Robot Hero recipe - you'll need some. 30 of them in fact. But they're not easy to find.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons rusted parts are linked to our old pal Gulliver, the seagull that keeps getting himself knocked off board his ship and somehow winding up face down on your island's beach.
You can find him every now and then where the waves meet the sand, and you'll have to help him fix his phone by digging up five communicator parts that appear where the clams bubble in the sand.
Once you've done that, and handed over all the parts, Gulliver will be able to get in touch with his crew and get rescued by the time the next day rolls around. He'll even send you a gift for your troubles.
More importantly, the next day, you should check the recycling box at Resident Services. I'm assuming Gulliver lost more than five communicator parts, some got left in the sand and rusted by the sun and the sea, someone picked them up mid-shell search, and then dumped them in the recycling bin. Because somehow, there will be a Rusted Part waiting for you there the next day.
I make it a habit to check the Recycling Bin every day to make sure I can profit from whatever is left there ASAP. Otherwise, the moment it's full, Tom Nook actually recycles anything that's left there. You have been warned.
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons tips
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons DIY recipes
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish guide
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons bugs guide
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nook Miles Rewards
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons iron nuggets
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons vaulting pole
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons shovel
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons ladder
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons fencing
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons magic wand
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Isabelle
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Resetti
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons KK Slider
- How to evict a resident in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons amiibo support explained
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons reactions
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons museum
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons tailor
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons shop
- How to improve your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island rating
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island Designer app
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons character customisation
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons fruit
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons house move
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons money tree
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons roof colors
- How to get Nook Miles Tickets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons