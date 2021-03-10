Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are using warp pipes as part of a photo challenge

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have found yet another use for the Mario Warp Pipes in the game, using them for a viral photo challenge.

@acnh_devineland on Instagram started the challenge as part of a photo competition, which has since turned into a photo challenge known as the #acpipechallenge. For this task, players must take a photo of them popping out of a warp pipe in an impressive fashion. Below you’ll find @acnh_devineland’s example which kickstarted the idea.

Players got very creative with the challenge, with some recreating classic IPs like Toy Story , Doctor Who , and even a Mario game itself . According to the original Instagram post introducing the challenge, players can achieve the jumping illusion by placing a pipe behind an item that’ll cover it and jumping in. If there’s no secondary pipe, players will be shot back out of the original pipe which is when a secondary player will have to take the photo.

In an interview with Polygon , the challenge’s creator stated that “The second I stepped into one and saw how high it tossed you into the air, I knew there were tons of awesome creations that would be able to come from this!” The pipe challenge isn’t actually the first photo challenge to feature Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as the #acFloatChallenge as well as the #acsparklechallenge (both of which were created by @cybearizons on Instagram), also happened on the platform.

The warp pipes, which were introduced with the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario update, have been used for several island activities including using them to cut down on commuting time, creating a subway station, and even using them as a wasp escape route.

