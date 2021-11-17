Animal Crossing: New Horizons player discovers a new hack for evading wasps

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have discovered a great hidden countermeasure against wasps.

Earlier today, a post just below on Instagram emerged, highlighting a newly-discovered method for escaping the stings of bees in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In short, the player discovers that they can actually sprint away from the wasps and underneath a pergola, which will actually stop the wasps dead in their tracks.

We're not really sure how or why this hack works so effectively, but it sure is a neat way to avoid being stung by a swarm of wasps, without even having to pull your net out. The only trouble is managing to make it to a pergola somewhere on your island before actually getting stung, but otherwise, it's a pretty neat and effective hack against wasps.

This is obviously isn't the first time New Horizons players have uncovered some great little tricks in Nintendo's brilliant game. Earlier this year in April for example, players discovered that they could actually use the 'Request Cleanup' option from Nook Services to utilize your recycling bin as a DIY storage dump, jettisoning unneeded recipes out of your inventory and storage for good.

New Horizons just welcomed the big new 2.0 update earlier this month, as well as the paid-for Happy Home Paradise DLC. The latter brings back some beloved memories of the Happy Home Designer game for the DS, while the former bundles in tonnes of new features for free, including Brewster's cafe, as the coffee-loving pigeon finally returns to the latest Animal Crossing game.

