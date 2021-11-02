Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise gets another tease on Twitter

The upcoming Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise DLC has been teased once again on Twitter.

Shared via the Isabelle UK Twitter account , the president of Paradise Planning, Lottie, is showcasing what the holiday home development company's office will feature. According to the two tweets, the first floor of the office will be home to reception as well as a gift shop which - according to the Animal Crossing Direct - will sell furniture items that are difficult to find on your own island.

As for the second floor, this part of the office is for Paradise Planning employees only and features a break room where players will be able to take five as well as where all the office parties are held. To the left of this room, there is also a storage area and a changing room for employees to get into their tropical-themed uniforms.

We also have a second floor for employees only, where you can get changed or take a break. I encourage everyone to take advantage of the space and work at their own pace! Oh...I hope everyone takes that seriously even though it was a cute rhyme… pic.twitter.com/yAFnPgRx0aNovember 2, 2021 See more

If you’re not sure what on earth we’re talking about, here’s a quick round-up of what Happy Home Paradise DLC will have in store for players on November 5. The DLC expansion allows players to live out their interior designer dreams as they take on the role of holiday home designer on an island just off the coast of their own.

One of the perks of working with the Paradise Planning team is that players will be rewarded for their efforts with an exclusive island currency Poki - which they can also spend in the island’s gift shop.