If you want to start a little side business, why not grow yourself an Animal Crossing: New Horizons money tree. It's a little hard work, but you will literally be able to pluck the profits from its boughs on a regular basis.

Want to know how to grow an Animal Crossing: New Horizons money tree? Well, here's how you do it.

1. Look for glowing spots on the ground

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Daily you will find a glowing spot on the ground somewhere on your island. Dig here and you'll find a bag of bells - 1,000 Bells to be precise.

2. Plant your Bells

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Rather than putting them straight into your Bell fund, plant your bag of Bells back into the growing spot - it'll say bury rather than plant. A little sapling will appear.

Wait several days and your money tree will grow, giving you three 1,000 Bell bags. You can have several money trees growing at once, you'll just need to keep planting them whenever you see a glowing spot.

Enjoy!